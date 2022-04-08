ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

In, But Not Done: Canes Clinch Playoff Spot

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, NC. - For a fourth consecutive season the Carolina Hurricanes have punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. A welcomed feat? Certainly. The expectation? Also that. "It's a huge accomplishment. We grinded all year," Rod Brind'Amour began post-game Thursday. "There's bigger and better things we want to...

www.nhl.com

