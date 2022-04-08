Worth Watching: ‘Severance’ and More Apple Finales, ‘Black Lady Sketch Show,’ Magnum Directs ‘Magnum,’ The ‘Knives’ Are Out
Sioux City Journal
3 days ago
It’s a flurry of farewells on the Apple TV+ streamer, with finales of the thrilling Severance, the moving The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and the animated charmer Central Park. Robin Thede’s hilarious A Black Lady Sketch Show returns for a third season of over-the-top shenanigans. Jay Hernandez goes behind the...
The ladies of A Black Lady Sketch Show will be back on the screens in April! On Tuesday, HBO dropped the first teaser for the show's upcoming third season, which will premiere on April 8. The teaser trailer for the Emmy-winning sketch comedy show stars creator and series regular Robin...
Pirates make for great entertainment. From the swashbuckling thrills of the Pirates of the Caribbean films to the animated antics of One Piece, and most recently Our Flag Means Death on HBO Max, buccaneers and their battles on the high seas have provided a wealth of stories for screens large and small. One of the most underrated pirate stories happens to be the Starz series Black Sails. Over the course of four seasons, a gripping narrative of blood and betrayal was woven.
The actor spent a special weekend “feelin’ extra celebrated.”. Although Tanner Novlan recently admitted that he was pretty surprised to learn from Bold & Beautiful boss Bradley Bell that Finn was going to meet his maker, he appeared to be as happy as a clam on his birthday weekend. In a series of photos and videos shared to Instagram on April 9, the fan favorite revealed that he was birthday-partying with wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) and some of their nearest and dearest in Cabo San Lucas.
JEOPARDY! fans are feeling relieved as Ken Jennings will return to hosting duties after viewers slammed Mayim Bialik over her on-air blunders. The former contestant has become a fan-favorite as fans plead for him to become the game show's permanent host. Ken currently splits the gig with actress Mayim, but...
52-year-old Ice Cube has found himself in some hot water with a handful of Twitter users. Earlier this weekend, it seems that the internet rediscovered an eyebrow-raising reality series from 2006 by the name of Black. White. that was executive produced by the former NWA rapper. "What's it like to...
We've found the best deal yet on the hugely popular Apple Watch Series 7. Right now Amazon is selling the Midnight Black version for just $339 (original price $399). Not only is that a significant saving of $60, but it's also the lowest price we've ever seen for this best-selling smartwatch.
Morbius has become the new owner of an unwanted box office record. Introducing Jared Leto's living vampire to Sony's Spider-Man Universe, Morbius was panned by critics upon its release, putting thoughts of a sequel or any future character expansion into doubt. To compound the situation, Forbes reports that Morbius earned...
We certainly missed watching Magnum PI last Friday. Is this week going to make up for it? What’s going on with the CBS schedule?. We’re ready to see Magnum back in action after he took a week off last week. The bad news is we won’t see him back this week, either. There isn’t a new episode of the series on tonight, Friday, March 25.
It was eight years ago, during the 2013-2014 season, that Saturday Night Live's dearth of Black females became such a major issue that the show went on a casting call to find Black female talent. "SNL continued to fall in love with white guys after that, but it also added Sasheer Zamata in early 2014, as well as Leslie Jones and Michael Che the following season," says Amanda Wicks. "Since then, progress has been slow, though persistent. The show currently has five Black comedians in a cast of 21, and last night delivered a meaningful cold open that reinforced what representation could look like at the level of a single sketch—rich and abundant. The show began with Joe Biden (James Austin Johnson) and Ketanji Brown Jackson (Ego Nwodim) celebrating her appointment to the Supreme Court. Rather than linger on their exchange, however, the sketch underscored the historic moment with a poignant one of its own. Nwodim’s Jackson conjured heroic figures for advice. Kate McKinnon briefly resurrected her rowdy Ruth Bader Ginsburg impersonation, but the sketch deepened once she exited. Justice Thurgood Marshall (Thompson), Harriet Tubman (Punkie Johnson), and Jackie Robinson (Chris Redd) all appeared to offer Jackson their perspective on being 'the first.' The writers used the chasm between 'then' and “now” to joke about progress—or the lack thereof. The big payoff came when Nwodim, Thompson, Redd, and Johnson all gathered to say that famed line, 'Live from New York, it’s Saturday night,' infusing the normally satirical opening with noted emotion. Often, most cast members in the cold open leap back into frame to participate in the ritual, but both Johnson and McKinnon stayed offstage, leaving the Black cast members to inhabit the space." As Wicks notes, this was only the second time that an all-Black cast delivered the show's introduction.
Heads up for any West Coast fans of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS and THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL because the soaps will be preempted on Tuesday, April 12, and Wednesday, April 13, for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final. Yes, we know everyone was annoyed when...
Comments / 0