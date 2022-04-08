ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch live: Jen Psaki holds press briefing

 1 day ago
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday afternoon is slated to hold a press briefing.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Jen Psaki
