Watch live: Jen Psaki holds press briefing
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday afternoon is slated to hold a press briefing.
The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday afternoon is slated to hold a press briefing.
The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.https://thehill.com/
Comments / 0