Demolition will close Route 8 bridge nightly in New Hartford, Utica. What to know

By H. Rose Schneider, Observer-Dispatch
 1 day ago
The Route 8 bridge in Utica and New Hartford will be closed to traffic Monday through Wednesday due to demolition work, according to a news release from the New York State Department of Transportation.

The work will last from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, April 11, to Wednesday, April 13, the release stated. During this time, Routes 5 and 12 northbound and southbound will be closed to through traffic at the interchange, and Campion Road westbound to Routes 5, 8 and 12 northbound also will be closed.

Roadwork:Construction on Route 8 bridge causes lane closures at Routes 5 and 12 interchange

Pain at the pump:Here's how you can find the cheapest gas in Utica

Signed detours will notify drivers of the road closures and direct them to the appropriate routes, the state DOT advised. Variable message signs also are in operation to notify drivers of the upcoming demolition work.

Lane closures already are in place on the portion of Route 8 going over Routes 5 and 12 due to construction, with traffic directed to one northbound and one southbound lane through August.

Drivers are advised to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. More information can be found at 511ny.org or on the 511NY mobile app.

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

