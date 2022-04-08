ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Case Study: Small-Scale File Sharing

cpapracticeadvisor.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2019, Aronson, a leading firm based in Maryland, was looking to streamline its...

www.cpapracticeadvisor.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Apps with hidden data-harvesting software are banned by Google

Google has yanked dozens of apps from its Google Play store after determining that they include a software element that surreptitiously harvests data. The Panamanian company that wrote the code, Measurement Systems S. de R.L., is linked through corporate records and web registrations to a Virginia defense contractor that does cyber intelligence, network-defense and intelligence-intercept work for U.S. national-security agencies.
CELL PHONES
Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
State
Maryland State
laptopmag.com

Google removes apps that reportedly harvested users' data — here are the offenders

Google has removed several apps used by over 50 million users from the Play Store after learning that the applications in question were harvesting users' personal information. Researchers Joel Reardon (University of Calgary) and Serge Egelman (UC Berkeley) discovered the malicious code in dozens of apps harvesting users' precise location, phone numbers, and email accounts.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Case Study#File Sharing
makeuseof.com

7 Privacy-Focused Alternatives to Common Linux Software

Although most Linux distributions come with a great variety of software already installed, there are many more choices available to you if you want to take more control over the applications installed on your system and the information that passes through those applications as you use them. Following are some...
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

How to Improve Your Github Profile

To screen candidates, the industry is shifting away from resumes and toward GitHub profiles. In the software industry, Open Source projects are widely regarded now. How can recruiters know that the abilities you claim to have are truly the skills you have? In this article, I am shedding light on tips to make Your GitHub Profile Standout To Attract Better Opportunities.
SOFTWARE
dailyhodl.com

PayPal Killer SDK Converts Platforms to Web 3.0 in 10 Lines of Code

Algorand Foundation-backed project Smile Coin has released the public testnet version of their highly anticipated web 3.0 SDK. The SDK allows any web 2.0 platform to become a web 3.0 platform with only 10 lines of code. The SDK creates a payment gateway that enables gaming companies to accept payments...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Android Police

Google crackdown kicks a bunch of data-stealing malware off the Play Store

Malicious software, AKA malware, is a huge problem for anyone who ends up saddled with it. It's not just the bad guys who are hiding software that can harm us, though. Some seemingly legitimate companies are doing things like collecting personal information without the user's knowledge or consent. It's far from the first case of malware slipping into the Play Store, but it looks like Google, at least, is doing something about this privacy violation after learning about a number of problematic Android apps in the Play Store.
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

Mobile DevOps: Code Signing iOS Apps Automatically

In this guide, you’ll learn how to use a [Bitrise](https://bitrise.io), an end-to-end mobile DevOps solution, to automatically code sign an iOS app. Signing an application allows the system to identify who signed the application and to verify that the application has not been modified since it was signed. This is done by setting up some form of authentication to your Apple account, and then using Bitrise to download and install the provisioning profile for your app during the build process.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Do you connect your Android to a Windows PC? Changes are coming

Transferring photos and videos from your phone to your computer can be tricky. Tap or click here to easily transfer your photos and videos off of Facebook. For a while, the most common method used was a USB cable to connect your Android phone to your Windows computer. But after...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy