Case Study: Small-Scale File Sharing

Malicious software, AKA malware, is a huge problem for anyone who ends up saddled with it. It's not just the bad guys who are hiding software that can harm us, though. Some seemingly legitimate companies are doing things like collecting personal information without the user's knowledge or consent. It's far from the first case of malware slipping into the Play Store, but it looks like Google, at least, is doing something about this privacy violation after learning about a number of problematic Android apps in the Play Store.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO