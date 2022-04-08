ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GQ says Logan is the most stylish Marvel character, but it’s wrong

By Anthony McGlynn
thedigitalfix.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGQ has analysed the fashion sensibilities of characters from across the MCU and X-Men movies to see who’s got the keenest eye for a good fit. The outlet has rated Hugh Jackman in thriller movie Logan the highest, but we respectfully disagree. First, let’s go through the other...

www.thedigitalfix.com

EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Angela Bassett says the 'Black Panther' sequel will 'top' the 1st film

Angela Bassett appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and briefly teased what fans can expect from the highly anticipated “Black Panther” sequel. When host Ellen DeGeneres asked Bassett if she could provide a few small details about the upcoming film, the actor initially replied, “Not one single thing.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

One of the Worst Marvel Movies is Trending on Netflix

It's a new month an with that comes all-new movies and shows for most of the different streaming services, like Netflix. The home of Stranger Things and recent feature film The Bubble is always full of surprises, especially when looking at the Top 10 lists that show what fans are watching around the country and the world. As of this writing there's a surprising Marvel movie that has leaped up into the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States, a movie that up until recently might have been called the worst vampire Superhero movie, 2004's Blade: Trinity.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame's Sebastian Stan Says Movie was "Tough to Shoot" for One Big Reason

Next month marks three years since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters, and it's still a big topic of discussion for Marvel fans and stars alike. Pretty much every big name in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has stories to share about their time making the iconic film, and the latest tidbit comes from Sebastian Stan. Stan first joined the MCU as Bucky Barnes when Captain America: The First Avenger was released in 2011, and he went on to appear in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and most recently starred in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Black Panther. During a recent chat with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Stan revealed why Endgame was "tough to shoot."
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Confirms Deadpool 3 Adding Former Cast Member to MCU Movie

Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson isn't the only character carrying over from the first two Deadpool movies when the Merc with a Mouth finally debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a tweet made by the star over the weekend, it looks like Leslie Uggams will return in the threequel as well. Uggams, of course, plays Deadpool supporter and roommate Blind Al in both Deadpool and Deadpool 2.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Surprising BTS Photo of Robert Downey Jr.

Avengers: Endgame ended the culmination of Marvel Studios films that began in 2008 with Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man. The film closed up a lot of the storylines that began throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including killing off the Tony Stark/Iron Man character. During the beginning of the film, Tony Stark was stranded in space with no food or water.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Character

Marvel's Avengers is bringing back a fan-favorite character with the game's next update. It remains to be seen if Crystal Dynamics will expand the roster of the Avengers game following the release of Spider-Man. Given the game's faltering popularity, Spidey may very well be the final playable character added to the game, but datamining leaks in the past suggest otherwise. Whatever the case, the game's next update does not come with a new playable character, but it does feature one NPC in particular.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Cut Scene Teases Reunion With Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home is already breaking numerous box office records and will likely be the highest grossing film of 2021. The film rightfully deserves its splendor after doing what no one would have thought was possible– bringing back Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man. The film features numerous returns, but Garfield and Maguire were what kept people coming back to theaters.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Denzel Washington breaks silence on Will Smith Oscars slap

Denzel Washington was one of the first people to comfort Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The veteran actor has now shared some of his thoughts on that dramatic moment with Deadline, explaining that he and Tyler Perry prayed for Smith after the slap. “There’s...
CELEBRITIES
Financial World

Halle Berry's new Storm haircut for Doctor Strange 2?

Halle Berry's new Storm haircut for Doctor Strange 2? The American actress's new hair look looks a lot like the one she sported during the early 2000s X-Men saga, where Halle played the mutant superhero Storm. After the possible and practically confirmed return of Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier, Halle Berry, on social media, showed her new haircut, leading fans of the actress to think that the new hairstyle was made specifically for a cameo in the role of Tempesta in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Ryan Reynolds Had A Classy Response To That Viral Green Lantern Image From Zack Snyder's Justice League

While superhero movies are everywhere, none have had a more wild journey than Zack Snyder’s Justice League. After the 2017 theatrical cut failed to resonate with audiences, fans campaigned for years to see the Snyder Cut come to fruition. That happened on HBO Max, but there were a few parts of the director’s vision that never got to be included. Chief among them is the introduction of Green Lantern. And Ryan Reynolds had a classy response to the viral image of John Stewart from the Snyder Cut.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

'Ms. Marvel' Reveals First Trailer and Premiere Date on Disney Plus

Ms. Marvel is the latest original MCU series to make its way to Disney+. Ahead of its June premiere, the streaming platform debuted the trailer and poster for the upcoming superhero saga starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. A Muslim American teenager and avid gamer obsessed with...
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Spider-Man’s Kirsten Dunst Has A Funny Take On Returning As MJ In The MCU

With Phase Four, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has opened the multiversal floodgates in a major way. The long-running franchise has found some interesting ways to utilize the multiverse so far, and Spider-Man: No Way Home is a firm example of that notion. The third film in Tom Holland’s superhero trilogy brought back the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield iterations of the hero along with some of their respective villains. Of course, not everyone from the classic franchises made it back for the fun flick, including OG Mary Jane Kirsten Dunst. The star is more than aware that some of her former co-stars recently got to reprise their roles, and she now has a funny take on returning for an MCU production herself.
MOVIES
The Independent

Ricky Gervais on Will Smith’s 10-year Oscars ban: ‘Hopefully, he’ll only do six years with good behaviour’

Ricky Gervais has responded to the Academy’s 10-year ban on Will Smith’s attendance at future Oscars ceremonies.The Academy convened today (8 April) to decide on the consequences Smith would face for slapping Rock on stage at last month’s ceremony, after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.Shortly after the decision was made public, Gervais reshared news of Smith’s punishment on Twitter with the caption: “Hopefully, he’ll only do 6 years with good behaviour.”Gervais has been a reasonably prominent voice among celebrities in the aftermath of the Smith-Rock incident.He had previously commented on the events in...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might include a surprise Avenger cameo

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally opens on November 11th. The production faced various delays that prompted speculation about Marvel moving the film’s release to early 2023. However, it looks like filming has wrapped, and the team is moving on to post-production. News that Marvel is done filming Black Panther 2 came from a surprising source, teasing an exciting cameo for Wakanda Forever.
MOVIES

