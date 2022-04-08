ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

I'm not a racist, says Marine Le Pen as she keeps closing the gap on Emmanuel Macron ahead of French election vote on Sunday - with one poll suggesting she could WIN second round

By Peter Allen
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Marine Le Pen today denied claims by Emmanuel Macron that she is racist – as her chances of becoming the first female President of France continued to grow.

The far-Right National Rally party candidate was angered by accusations by Macron, 44, that her bid to take over from him as head of state was grounded in hatred and bigotry of ethnic and religious minorities.

'I challenge him to find a single proposal in my program that discriminates against the French because of their origin, their religion or the colour of their skin', Le Pen said on Friday – two days before the 2022 French presidential election starts.

Speaking on FranceInfo radio, she said: 'I find the remarks of the President of France extremely outrageous,' adding that he had become 'very aggressive since he entered the campaign.'

Macron had earlier spoken about Le Pen’s 'racist programme,' which includes proposals for a mass clamp down on immigration.

Despite such attacks, polls suggested there was very little between the two candidates, who are favourites to go through to the second round of voting for a head-to-head.

A shock poll by Brazilian firm Atlas Politico placed Le Pen ahead of the incumbent head of state, giving her 50.5 per cent of the vote ahead of Macron on 49.5 per cent. Such as result would hand Le Pen the presidency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pOBaG_0f3V4aRc00
Marine Le Pen today denied claims by Emmanuel Macron that she is racist – as her chances of becoming the first female President of France continued to grow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SgvRK_0f3V4aRc00
Le Pen, the far-Right National Rally party candidate was angered by accusations by Macron, (pictured during an appearance on radio today) 44, that her bid to take over from him as head of state was grounded in hatred and bigotry of ethnic and religious minorities
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VfO72_0f3V4aRc00
Macron visited a market in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris this morning after a radio appearance on the last day of campaigning ahead of the vote on Sunday

And a YouGov poll published shortly before midday showed Le Pen gaining 3 points to a 49 per cent total against Macron's 51 per cent. It is a figure well within the margin of error, and so indicative of a possible Le Pen victory.

The OpinionWay poll of polls, meanwhile, shows Macron on 26 per cent in the 12-candidate first round, compared to 22 per cent for Le Pen.

Macron would then go on to win the second round, they found, but only with 53 per cent of the vote compared to 47 per cent for Le Pen.

The winner of the first round has no bearing on the outcome of the second round.

Macron could defeat Le Pen on Sunday but if she continues to gain ground over the next two weeks, the En Marche leader could be in big trouble. Campaigning must cease at midnight tonight, election rules state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oswho_0f3V4aRc00
A a YouGov poll published shortly before midday on Friday showed Le Pen gaining 3 points to a 49 per cent total against Macron's 51 per cent in the second round
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iXzHt_0f3V4aRc00
The failed candidacy of far-right extremist Éric Zemmour has helped Le Pen (pictured in Narbonne on the campaign trail today) appear moderate

In 2017, Mr Macron beat Le Pen with a resounding 66 per cent - yet in recent months he has become increasingly unpopular in France.

Macron has been accused of spending too much time trying to resolve the war in Ukraine rather than focusing on the concerns of ordinary French voters.

Macron, who has spoken to Putin more than a dozen times since Russia launched its invasion on February 24, was accused by Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki of ‘negotiating with criminals.’

In an extraordinary EU spat, Macron hit back: ‘Those words are both unfounded and scandalous, but they don’t surprise me.

‘They are interfering in the presidential campaign. The Polish prime minister belongs to a far-Right party and he supports Marine Le Pen.’

Elysée officials have in the past offered scathing readouts of the calls, saying Putin has appeared 'paranoid', lied to the French leader and that Macron told him he made a serious mistake in invading Ukraine on February 24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eU6yk_0f3V4aRc00
Macron hopes to be the first French president reelected for 20 years - but has been criticised for devoting too much time to the war in Ukraine. He has spoken to Putin nearly 20 times

Le Pen vows to ban headscarves on streets

Despite a push to rebrand herself, Marine Le Pen returned to familiar themes on the election trail last night by pledging to fine Muslims who wear headscarves in public.

She held a campaign rally in the southern stronghold of Perpignan where her National Rally party runs the local council.

Speaking to RTL radio beforehand, Miss Le Pen explained her pledge to ban the headscarf in all public spaces would be enforced by police in the same way as seatbelt-wearing in cars.

Miss Le Pen said she will use referendums to avoid challenges to proposed laws on the basis they are discriminatory and an infringement on personal freedoms.

Le Pen’s National Rally party is still paying off a loan worth some £8million to a Russian bank.

The far-right leader has long been a firm ally of Mr Putin, though she has criticised Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

It comes as Le Pen continues to press for extreme policies including fines for Muslim women who use headscarves to cover their faces in public.

‘People will be given a fine in the same way that they are for illegally not wearing seat belts,’ she suggested.

Le Pen has also pledged to cut immigration by as much as 75 per cent and to clamp down on new arrivals from bringing their families to France.

Le Pen's efforts to moderate her far-right image were boosted by the candidacy of the even more radical candidate ex-TV pundit Éric Zemmour.

Veteran Left wing candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon was also enjoying a rise in his poll figures.

He is expected to win around 17 per cent in the first round, and could feasibly pip Le Pen to a place in the second round run-off.

That would be a relief for Mr Macron, a former banker and civil servant who formed his own political movement to challenge for power.

He hopes to become the first sitting French president to be re-elected for 20 years.

The last head of state to achieve this was Jacques Chirac, who was elected president in 1997 before gaining a second, final term in 2002.

The first round of this year's presidential election will take place on Sunday, with the top two candidates going head-to-head two weekends later on April 24.

