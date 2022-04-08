ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tama, IA

WCF announces local hire, promotion

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWCF Financial Bank recently announced new personnel movements and acquisitions for their branch in Tama. Lesa Haughey has joined the bank in a Customer Support role while Jenn Thiessen has been promoted to Assistant Vice President/Customer & Loan Support/Assistant Compliance Officer. Thiessen has been with the bank since it opened in...

