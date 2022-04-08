WCF announces local hire, promotion

NAI FMA Realty has announced the recent promotion of property management associate Tammy Walter, and the hiring of Shawn Herzog and Lindsay Weiner. Walter has been promoted to senior property manager. A tenured associate of the property management division, she has more than 18 years of experience in Lincoln’s real estate community and oversees over 1.3 million square feet of commercial property, including Union Bank Place, formerly the Wells Fargo Center, a 312,000-square foot office building, and a 600,000-square-foot portfolio of retail and office buildings for a local developer. Walter is a licensed real estate agent and has earned the accredited residential manager certification from the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM). She earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Phoenix.

