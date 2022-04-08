ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Reacts to Elon Musk and Tesla Cyber Rodeo News

By Rob Lenihan
 2 days ago
The party may be over but the buzz is still going strong.

Social media was humming one day after Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk inaugurated the latest Tesla factory in Austin, Texas in grand fashion on April 7.

"Great work by Tesla Texas Team!!" Musk tweeted. "Built & delivered first Giga Texas production cars & threw a killer opening party."

'Grinning From Ear-to-Ear'

Musk had invited 15,000 people his Cyber Rodeo, which kicked off the opening of the fourth manufacturing and assembly plant for Tesla vehicles.

Among other things, the world's richest man promised to start manufacturing the Cybertruck next year, saying "I can’t wait to have this baby around."

Musk, who recently became Twitter's (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report largest shareholder, also said Tesla would be expanding its full self-driving beta testing and--hopefully--kick off production of its robots next year.

Twitter couldn't get enough.

"Grinning from ear to ear!" one person said, tweeting a photo of himself with his arm around Musk. "Got to shake the hand of the guy who sent Americans back into space, made your car the fastest production car on earth, restored telecommunications to a war zone w/ a blanket of satellites!"

'Are You Sure He's Not Tony Stark?'

The tweet referred to Musk's SpaceX aerospace company, whose Falcon 9 was slated to take off Friday for the International Space Station, and the decision to send Starlink terminals, the satellite internet service offered by SpaceX, to Ukraine.

"The #Tesla 'Cyber Rodeo' party for the grand opening of the new vehicle assembly plant in Austin, Texas, was one of a kind," another person said, tweeting footage of Musk making a rock star entrance to the event wearing a black cowboy hat and sunglasses.

"People all over the world joined the Cyber Rodeo GIGA Texas @ Tesla launch event and everyone had fun!" another tweet read.

"I joined from Tokyo as well! What a mind blowing event, another person said.

"Are you sure he's not Tony Stark?" another

, along of side-by-side images of the comic book billionaire's alter ego "Iron Man" and Musk, both with their arms raise.

"Iron Man" director Jon Favereau has said he and the film's star, Robert Downey Jr., used Musk as inspiration for the Tony Stark character. Musk had a cameo role in "Iron Man 2" and allowed some filming to be done at the SpaceX facility.

'An Alien Company!'

"After tonight, don't you dare compare @Tesla to another *car* company! Tesla is simply an Alien company!" one commenter wrote. "That's the only explanation I found so far! CyberRodeo is definitely worth staying awake for till 4 AM."

Of course, social media needs a dose of snark and one person posted an image of Jeff Bezos, former Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report CEO and Musk rival, clad in a cowboy hat and Blue Origin jumpsuit.

"Live footage of Jeff Bezos on his way to Tesla’s Cyber Rodeo," read the caption.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives tweeted his view that "many on the Street and the auto industry do not appreciate just how important and revolutionary the Austin factory is for Tesla."

"It changes the game for Tesla from a supply perspective along with Berlin-further flexes production muscles when other autos struggling," said Ives, maintains an outperform rating and $1,400 price target.

