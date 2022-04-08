ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez Sparks Ben Affleck Engagement Rumors With Massive Ring on That Finger

By Eliza Thompson
 3 days ago

Second time's the charm? Jennifer Lopez sparked rumors that she and Ben Affleck are engaged again after she was spotted wearing a massive ring on a certain finger.

The Hustlers star, 52, was photographed shopping with daughter Emme, 14, in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 7, wearing a flowing, printed dress, platform heels and oversized sunglasses — and a large sparkler on her left ring ringer, in pictures obtained by Page Six .

The Grammy nominee and the Argo director, 49, reconnected in April 2021 after Lopez and ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement. Affleck and the "Let's Get Loud" singer first dated in the early 2000s, beginning their relationship in January 2002 after meeting on the set of Gigli . They got engaged in November of that year but later called off their wedding, planned for September 2003. Four months later, they officially broke up.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Earlier this year, the Marry Me star admitted that she and her beau were as shocked as anyone that they got back together nearly two decades after their first romance. “I don’t think anybody was more surprised than us," she said during a February appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show . “You never could imagine something like that could happen. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Last month, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the duo are still shopping for their "dream home" together. “J. Lo likes big houses and wants enough space for visiting family,” the source added in March, noting that the couple are looking for something that's "at least 20,000" square feet. “It also needs to be gated and private.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Rocco Spaziani/UPI/Shutterstock

The twosome were spotted looking at a $65 million estate in Los Angeles last July, but it apparently wasn't the right fit. The 31,000-square-foot property had eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a bowling alley, fully stocked gym, movie theater and wine cellar.

The lovebirds will also need plenty of space for their blended family. Lopez shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony , whom she divorced in 2014.

Affleck, for his part, shares daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner . The Oscar winner and the Juno actress, 49, called it quits in 2015 after 10 years of marriage.

Since reuniting last year, the Tender Bar actor and the "Get Right" songstress have spent plenty of time getting to know each other's children. In September 2021, the pair took the twins and Affleck's daughters to an outdoor screening of School of Rock in Los Angeles.

One month earlier, all five kids joined Affleck and Lopez for an outing at L.A.'S Magic Castle . "They moved along as a cohesive unit,” an eyewitness told Us in August 2021, adding that the whole group “had a great time.”

#Wedding#Ring Finger#Argo
