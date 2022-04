An architectural pattern is a general solution to a commonly occurring problem in software architecture within a given context. Architectural patterns are similar to software design patterns but have a broader scope.Let’s look at a few common architectural patterns, The main idea behind the Microkernel architecture is to put the essential capabilities of your system into a single stand-alone executable. In a message-based architecture, a common message bus controlled the flow of communication. Each application was fitted with a so-called adapter that talked to the. application on one side and talked to. the application on the other.

