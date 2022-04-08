Missing person found in water, brought to shore

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (KLIX)-Human bone fragments found in 2020 in an Idaho County river have been confirmed to be that of a person who went missing in 2018 when a car plunged into the water. The Idaho County Sheriff's Office said the bone fragments sent in September of 2020 to the Idaho State Police Laboratory for DNA testing were confirmed on March 17, to be those of Jessie Ferrieri. According to the sheriff's office, in May of 2018, Ferrieri was in a vehicle with five other people when it went off the roadway into the Selway River in a remote area near the Paradise Guard Station. Only two people were able to make it out of the river, two others were recovered in the following days. Jessie, 21, and his bother, Raymond, 25, both of New York, were unaccounted for and could not be found. In August of 2020 bone fragments were found near the Shearer airstrip in the backcountry. The sheriff's office responded several day later to search the area in hopes of located more human remains but, nothing was found. Then in September 2020 caretakers of the Selway Lodge Reported finding more possible human bone fragments, those were then sent off to the lab. "ICSO also asks for the public’s assistance as they begin recreating on the upper Selway River this year. If any unusual bones are found, please secure those items and immediately notify ICSO or Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke," wrote the Idaho County Sheriff's Office in a statement. The sheriff's office extended their condolences to the Ferrieri family who have were notified of the DNA confirmation.

IDAHO COUNTY, ID ・ 19 DAYS AGO