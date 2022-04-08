Man Utd in Robert Lewandowski transfer boost as Barcelona move from Bayern Munich hits the rocks

MANCHESTER UNITED have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish striker, 33, looks almost certain to quit Bayern Munich in the summer with just one year left on his current contract.

Man Utd have been given a boost in their pursuit of Robert Lewandowski with Barcelona seemingly unable to make a move Credit: Getty

Barcelona had appeared to be in pole position to land Lewandowski - who has scored a staggering 45 goals in just 39 games in all competitions this season.

However, ESPN claim Barca sources have revealed the club may not be able to afford the Bayern ace.

The LaLiga giants are operating under strict financial restrictions - and for every £1 they spend they must make £4 in sales.

Lewandowski is currently valued at around £45million, which would mean Barcelona would need to sell £180m of talent before they could sign him.

That means boss Xavi could be forced to look elsewhere - with Erling Haaland already proving an unviable option.

Manchester City and Real Madrid are leading the race to sign the in-demand Borussia Dortmund striker and have a much stronger financial footing to launch a bid.

And with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in red-hot form since joining from Arsenal in January - with nine goals in 12 games - Barcelona may opt against bringing in a new striker at all this summer.

That leaves Man Utd in a very healthy position in their bid to fix their striking woes.

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the club last summer hasn't panned out as well as Old Trafford chiefs would have hoped.

With Edinson Cavani injured and Mason Greenwood suspended indefinitely, as well as Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both struggling and set to quit in the summer, United are almost certain to sign a centre-forward in the summer.

United have reportedly already thrown their hat into the ring to sign Lewandowski.

The Polish striker had his heart set on Barcelona and is said to have been willing to "do anything in his power" to move to the Nou Camp.

But with the Spanish giants seemingly no longer an option, Man Utd are in with a shot of his signature

However, part of the appeal of Barca for Lewandowski was to try his hand in Spain.

And with Atletico Madrid said to be keen, they remain a possibility.

United will hope the promise of attacking football - rather than Diego Simeone's much-maligned "5-5-0" - will tip the scales in their favour.