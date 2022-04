The Dallas Mavericks (51-30) take the court as 10-point favorites against the San Antonio Spurs (34-47) on April 10, 2022. The point total for the game is 222.5. The Mavericks beat the Trail Blazers 128-78 and covered the spread as 19.5-point favorites, while going under the 221.5 point total in their last contest on Friday. Luka Doncic scored a team-high 39 points in the victory. In the Spurs' most recent game on Saturday, Lonnie Walker IV scored a team-high 24 points in a 100-94 loss to the Warriors. They covered the spread as 7-point underdogs, and the teams combined to score 194 points to fall short of the 218.5 point total.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO