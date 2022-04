Denton County is among the top 10 counties in the U.S. for growth, according to U.S. Census Bureau data for 2021. And, according to the North Texas Real Estate information Services, Denton County trends are much like other areas across Texas in that median home sale prices are up from $356,000 in 2021 to $420,000 this year.

