Rita (Masterson) Wing, 81
FRAMINGHAM – Rita J. (Masterson) Wing, 81, Framingham formerly of Worcester passed away on April 2, 2022 surrounded by her family. Devoted mother of Sten...framinghamsource.com
FRAMINGHAM – Rita J. (Masterson) Wing, 81, Framingham formerly of Worcester passed away on April 2, 2022 surrounded by her family. Devoted mother of Sten...framinghamsource.com
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0