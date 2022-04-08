ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Rita (Masterson) Wing, 81

FRAMINGHAM – Rita J. (Masterson) Wing, 81, Framingham formerly of Worcester passed away on April 2, 2022 surrounded by her family. Devoted mother of Sten...

FraminghamSOURCE

Deborah Ann (Desmond) Valentine, 66

FRAMINGHAM – Deborah “Debbie” Ann (Desmond) Valentine, 66, of Framingham, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. She was born to Kenneth A. Desmond and Catherine A. (Marufa) Desmond on June 26th, 1955. She was employed as a bookkeeper for Tony Franchi at Franchi Construction Company. Debbie...
FraminghamSOURCE

Daniel T. Mahoney III, 54

NATICK – Daniel T. Mahoney III, 54, of Silver Springs, MD and originally of Natick, passed away on March 25, 2022. He was born on March 26, 1967 in Melrose, MA to Daniel and Rosemary Mahoney (née Heron). Dan was one of a kind, one of those special...
FraminghamSOURCE

Carol Ann Louise (Rizzo) Millen, 82

FRAMINGHAM – Carol Ann Louise (Rizzo) Millen, 82, of Natick, April 4, 2022. Beloved wife to the late Richard M. Millen for 58 years; daughter to the late Angela of Wellesley, and Jerome P. Rizzo of Waltham, (KIA in Germany, 1945) ; daughter-in-law to the late Agnes Millen of Newton, MA; mother to Eric Millen and wife Alba Stella Millen of Natick, daughter Anne Millen Porter and husband Mark Porter, also of Natick, daughter Noelle Keefe and husband Jim Keefe of Framingham, and grandmother to Ethan, Alexandra, Calvin, Grace, Jackson and Lena. Predeceased by brother, George Rizzo, Carol is also survived by her sister-in-law Janice Rizzo of Natick, many cousins, nephews, nieces, extended family and her beloved cockapoo Ping.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Joseph T. Belmore, 80, Polaroid Senior Planner

MARLBOROUGH – Joseph “Joe” T. Belmore, 80 of Marlborough died on Monday, April 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at Marlborough Hospital. Joe was a lifelong resident of Marlborough, born in this town in 1942, the son of the late, Joseph N. and Catherine T. (Burke) Belmore.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Dorothy ‘Debbie’ (Hildreth) Russell, 87

FRAMINGHAM – Dorothy M. “Debbie” (Hildreth) Russell, age 87, a longtime resident of Ashland, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Metrowest Medical Center, Framingham. She was the wife of 43 years to the late Alvah F. “Rusty” Russell who died in 1999. Born in Framingham,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Suzanne Elizabeth (Solomon) Tarantino, 83

FRAMINGHAM – Suzanne Elizabeth (Solomon) Tarantino, 83, a longtime resident of Framingham, passed away on April 8, 2022. Born in Leicester, England, she came to the United States in 1955 with her mother and sister. S. uzy was remembered for her great sense of adventure, her drive to keep...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Vice Principal Leaving To Become Braintree Principal

FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham elementary school vice principal will leave at the end of this school year to become a principal in Braintree. Brophy Elementary Vice Principal Caitlin Long will become the new principal at Highlands Elementary School in the Braintree Public School District. She will replace 15-year Principal Nancy Pelletier, who is retiring.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Patrick Church#Everett Funeral Home
FraminghamSOURCE

Walpole Defeats Framingham 4-1

WALPOLE – The Framingham High boys tennis team travelled to Walpole High today, April 11 for a match. The Walpole Timberwolves won 4-1. Framingham is now 0-2, under head coach Chris Strader. The Flyers will have their home opener on Wednesday, April 13 at 3;45 p.m. at Bowditch Field...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Recover Toyota Stolen in Natick

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police recovered a stolen vehicle from Natick on Rose Kennedy Lane on Thursday afternoon, April 7. A Toyota Camry stolen vehicle out of Natick was recovered at 45 Rose Kennedy Lane, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “There are no suspects at this time,” she...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Warriors Defeat Flyers in Season Opener

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys outdoor track team opened its season against the Warriors of Brookline High Friday afternoon, April 8 at Bowditch Field. Framingham is now 0-1 this season, with Wellesley High scheduled for Wednesday, April 13 at 4 p.m. at Bowditch Field. Framingham senior Elijah Fevrier...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

3 Finalists For Hemenway Elementary Principal

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Schools District announced this afternoon, April 11, three finalists for the principal position at Hemenway Elementary School. Staff and community members are now invited to ‘Meet the Candidates’ at a virtual forum taking place tomorrow, April 12, 2022. Phanenca Babio is currently...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
