Rita (Masterson) Wing, 81

FRAMINGHAM – Carol Ann Louise (Rizzo) Millen, 82, of Natick, April 4, 2022. Beloved wife to the late Richard M. Millen for 58 years; daughter to the late Angela of Wellesley, and Jerome P. Rizzo of Waltham, (KIA in Germany, 1945) ; daughter-in-law to the late Agnes Millen of Newton, MA; mother to Eric Millen and wife Alba Stella Millen of Natick, daughter Anne Millen Porter and husband Mark Porter, also of Natick, daughter Noelle Keefe and husband Jim Keefe of Framingham, and grandmother to Ethan, Alexandra, Calvin, Grace, Jackson and Lena. Predeceased by brother, George Rizzo, Carol is also survived by her sister-in-law Janice Rizzo of Natick, many cousins, nephews, nieces, extended family and her beloved cockapoo Ping.

NATICK, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO