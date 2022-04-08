Dolly Parton's home offered up as wedding venue

I don’t think it will come as any sort of surprise to say that Dolly Parton is a rich lady. She came from almost nothing, growing up in a cabin in the rural mountains of East Tennessee, and has become the queen of country music and an extremely savvy businesswoman because of her hard work and talent.
Dolly Parton once told Miley Cyrus she wasn’t just her godmother, she was her fairy godmother. And I would say that’s definitely true. The queen of country music is always seen in glittering dresses, her signature blonde hair and a smile big enough to light up a room. On the other hand her husband, Carl Dean, is extremely private.
Kelly Clarkson just nailed her cover of one of Dolly Parton's most iconic songs. The singer and talk show host performed "Jolene" with her band Y'all during her latest “Kellyoke” segment, and it only left her fans wanting more. To set the stage for the country classic, the...
Kelly Clarkson is delivering another fantastic cover of a Dolly Parton song. She recently honored the queen of country at the ACM Awards last week with a stunning rendition of “I Will Always Love You”, and today, she’s bringing it with a cover of “Jolene” on her Kellyoke segment.
Recently, Dollywood, owned by country legend Dolly Parton, bid adieu to an old and oft-forgotten attraction. The area in question was an old tunnel, sometimes referred to as the Silver Dollar Mine, which existed in the park since the mid-1970s. At a Glance. Dollywood said goodbye to the old mine...
Dollywood is working on getting back to being open at standard capacity despite hitting some delays in recent weeks. But with the summer just around the corner, Dolly Parton's Pigeon Forge tourist destination is also saying goodbye to some old attractions in the park. Dollywood's old mine tunnel is officially...
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The name of a female bald eagle at an ETSU nest in Johnson City has been chosen!. Folks selected Jolene after country legend Dolly Parton's song of the same name. Michelle France informed News 5 of the selection Thursday. Earlier this year, Jolene laid...
Dolly Parton and Reese Witherspoon are truly a match made in Heaven. And they’re set to be co-producers, along with Lauren Neustadter, on a film adaptation of Run, Rose, Run, the novel that Dolly recently penned with author James Patterson. They will produce the feature film for Reese’s production company, Hello Sunshine.
Dolly Parton achieves her 47th top 10 on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart (dated March 19), as her new LP Run, Rose, Run flies in at No. 3. Released March 4, the set starts with 17,000 equivalent album units, with 15,500 in album sales, according to MRC Data. It launches at No. 2 on Billboard‘s all-genre Top Album Sales chart – Parton’s best rank on the survey, whose history dates to 1991.
Break-ups are the worst feeling ever and no matter how much we try to keep a bond forever, what's not meant to be is just not meant to be. While there are not-so-pleasant dating trends out there, oystering is something that single people will actually enjoy. No, it doesn’t mean you eat a lot of oysters to find your way through the singleton kingdom. It’s more uplifting than that!
Click here to read the full article. LeAnn Rimes looked stunning as she stepped onto the pink carpet at the 2022 CMT Awards held at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Monday night. The “I Need You” singer made an angelic arrival in a floor-length sheer gown.
The elegant number was complete with a plunging circle cutout that was adorned with pearls and sequins along the shoulder and on the bodice. The dress also had a modest train with ruffled details on the hemline. The “Coyote Ugly” actress continued to make a statement by accessorizing with diamond earrings, a chain ring bracelet,...
Comments / 0