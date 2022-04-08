ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Racine Zoo covers 28 acres, home to 300+ animals

By Brian Kramp
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRACINE, Wis. - If you love going to the zoo, this...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Illinois Zoo Shares Video of Animals Chowing Down on Shamrocks

We all have our ways of celebrating St. Patrick's Day. For an Illinois zoo, it's their animals eating everything green they can find including shamrocks. The Brookfield Zoo in Chicago strikes again. They've gone above and beyond to celebrate the luck of the Irish by filling their enclosures with shamrocks and all kinds of edible green things. No animal seems to be left out. Walrus, penguins, apes...if it's an animal in Brookfield, chowing down on green is happening.
CHICAGO, IL
Lebanon-Express

Illinois Zoo animals get St. Patrick's Day treats

Animals at the Brookfield Zoo outside Chicago celebrated St. Patrick's Day with special treats prepared by zoo staff. There were plenty of shamrock-shaped and green-themed nutritious treats for the animals to enjoy. Norman, a 7-year-old Cape porcupine, and the western lowland gorillas received shamrock-shaped treats made of a complete-balanced biscuit and gelatin. The gorilla's bedding, which is wood wool, was festively dyed green in celebration of the holiday. The grey seals and bottlenose dolphins received St. Patrick's Day treats made of gelatin, ice, and green-dyed squid. And, Hudson, one of the zoo's polar bears, seemed to enjoy clawing and gnawing through a green block of ice to get at meat bones and fish that were frozen inside.
CHICAGO, IL
Kalamazoo Gazette

Love animals? Binder Park Zoo is hiring

BATTLE CREEK, MI — The Binder Park Zoo is looking to fill out staffing for the 2022 season. Positions are available to work in the Battle Creek zoo’s restaurants and concessions, and staff is being sought to drive the trams and train, operate the carousel and keep house in the park, according to a news release sent by the zoo Thursday.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Racine, WI
Pets & Animals
City
Racine, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
Racine, WI
Lifestyle
WKBW-TV

"Super Flea" returns after 8 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two words - found in both Instagram and Facebook posted from popular vintage clothing store Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo describe the excitement over the return of the "Super Flea" market. A local business sponsorship and a little elbow grease is all...
BUFFALO, NY
Wave 3

Dairy Queen announces ‘Free Cone Day’ in honor of spring arrival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of the start of spring, Dairy Queen announced on their official website and social media that Monday, March 21 is Free Cone Day. Customers can get one free small vanilla cone per person at any participating U.S. non-mall locations all day. However, the offer may not be valid through delivery or mobile orders.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Fox 19

Free Cone Day returns to Dairy Queen Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#The Animals#Racine Zoo#National Zoo Lovers Day
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Terrifying Illinois Mansion Is So Haunted it Sat Vacant for Nearly 50 Years

It may not be October, but any month of the year is a great time for ghost stories, don't ya think?. I recently went on the hunt for some of the most haunted homes in Illinois when I came across the story about the infamous Schweppe Mansion located just outside of Chicago in Lake Forest, Illinois. Now I have to admit I'm stuck in the weird place of wanting this beautiful home and being terrified of it.
LAKE FOREST, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
Q985

You Won’t Believe What Was Found In Abandoned Illinois Bonanza

Inside this abandoned Bonanza Steakhouse in Illinois, you will not believe what they found. I remember when I was a kid, my parents would go out to dinner every Friday night. Most of the time I would go with them. It was a family meal night out. We would rotate each week and hit several different places in and around the town where I grew up.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

A Happy Ending? Another Illinois Business Closes Its Doors Furever

You heard that right. Petland, the largest retailer of puppy mill puppies, is officially shut down and we need to talk about it. Any time a business closes I'm normally pretty bummed about it. But this place? I'm not going to shed a single tear or lose any sleep over it - I'll only cry over the poor animals who had to live in this store. It's the way pet shops like Petland operate that I definitely don't appreciate. I'm all about 'adopt, don't shop'.
ROCKFORD, IL
Eater

Where to Order a Single Perfect Slice of Cake in Chicago

Whether its a moment of celebration or a pedestrian weekday afternoon, there’s a special joy that comes from sinking ones fork into a perfect slice of cake. Funfetti cake, caramel cake, tres leches, vegan — no matter one’s flavor preference or dietary caveat, Chicago’s bustling bakery scene is bursting with possibilities from Andersonville to Chatham. Here are some of the city’s best by-the-slice cake options to devour at a cafe table or inhale privately at home, no planning necessary; just waltz right in, grab a slice, and let the good times roll.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin

Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
WISCONSIN STATE
WFRV Local 5

‘Meat’ Green Bay’s newest food truck

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Scrapyard Smoker BBQ is all the buzz in downtown Green Bay. The food truck has only been open a few months and sees thousands of customers a weekend. Owner, Shawn Schmidt previously worked in a variety of jobs throughout the area, but food is a new venture for him. His […]
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy