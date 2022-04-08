Racine Zoo covers 28 acres, home to 300+ animals

Animals at the Brookfield Zoo outside Chicago celebrated St. Patrick's Day with special treats prepared by zoo staff. There were plenty of shamrock-shaped and green-themed nutritious treats for the animals to enjoy. Norman, a 7-year-old Cape porcupine, and the western lowland gorillas received shamrock-shaped treats made of a complete-balanced biscuit and gelatin. The gorilla's bedding, which is wood wool, was festively dyed green in celebration of the holiday. The grey seals and bottlenose dolphins received St. Patrick's Day treats made of gelatin, ice, and green-dyed squid. And, Hudson, one of the zoo's polar bears, seemed to enjoy clawing and gnawing through a green block of ice to get at meat bones and fish that were frozen inside.
