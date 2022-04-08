ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Charlie Berens talks Midwest Survival Guide Tour

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlie Berens is an Emmy award-winning journalist, comedian, Podcaster, and...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q985

The Price Is Right Is Coming Through The Midwest On Tour

The best part about the Price Is Right "Come On Down Tour" is that the whole purpose of taking the show on the road is to give fans around the country a chance to play somewhere other than the CBS studios in California. C'mon, admit it. You've always wanted to...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Manitowoc, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
The Independent

Charlie Puth cries while talking about ‘the worst breakup of my life’

Charlie Puth has opened up about the ending of a relationship, calling it “the worst breakup of my life”.The “Attention” singer recorded a video to tell fans about his upcoming single, “That’s Hilarious”.Despite the title, Puth was quick to clarify that the track is not about a positive time in his life.“I’m really excited for the song to come out, but every time I hear it, I’m kind of brought back to a time that was really, really, really challenging in my life,” he said in a video posted to TikTok on Wednesday (23 March).He continued: “It just rears...
CELEBRITIES
HeySoCal

Video-game magnate Pitchford purchases Magic Castle in Hollywood

The exclusive Magic Castle in Hollywood, home to the Academy of Magical Arts and one of Los Angeles’ most storied landmarks, is getting a new owner, with the founder of video-game maker Gearbox Entertainment announcing Monday his purchase of the Franklin Avenue manor. An avid magician himself and longtime...
Soaps In Depth

Y&R and B&B Preempted Two Days This Week

Heads up for any West Coast fans of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS and THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL because the soaps will be preempted on Tuesday, April 12, and Wednesday, April 13, for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final. Yes, we know everyone was annoyed when...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy