Paw Patrol Live at Miller High Life Theatre

A PAW Patrol: The Movie sequel and Rubble spinoff series are under construction at Nickelodeon. Paramount Pictures will distribute the theatrical PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie from Spin Master Entertainment in association with Nickelodeon Animation Studio, which will produce the first-ever PAW Patrol TV series spinoff: Rubble. Along with the spinoff starring the English Bulldog construction pup, Paramount and Nick ordered a Season 10 of PAW Patrol, a Season 5 of Blue's Clues & You!, a Season 14 of SpongeBob SquarePants, a second season of SpongeBob spinoff The Patrick Star Show, and an animated Baby Shark Movie for Paramount+.

TV SERIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO