At least 15 people are hospitalized, including nine children, after an apartment fire in Kansas City: Neighbors jump from second floor to escape the flames

By Jennifer Smith, Chief Reporter For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Fifteen people including nine children have been hospitalized after an apartment fire in Kansas City, Missouri.

Two of the children are said to be in critical condition and five adults are in serious condition after suffering severe burns and smoke inhalation.

The fire broke out at 12.34am in a home inside the Stonegate Meadows Apartments. It is unclear if all of those injured are from the same home, or if they are neighbors.

Flames could be seen inside the first and second floor of the building.

Fox 4 Kansas City reports that neighbors were seen jumping from the second floor of the building to try to escape the flames.

The fire department says the blaze destroyed the staircases leading out of the building.

The fire broke out at 12.34am in a home inside the Stonegate Meadows Apartments. It is unclear if all of those injured are from the same home, or if they are neighbors
Flames could be seen inside the first and second floor of the building. By 5am, it appeared to have been contained 
Firefighters work at the scene of the blaze that hospitalized 15 people on Friday morning 
Two of the children are said to be in critical condition and five adults are in serious condition after suffering severe burns and smoke inhalation
The location of the apartment building where the fire broke out on Friday morning 

