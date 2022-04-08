ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Rep. Angie Craig tests positive for COVID-19

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t3wBk_0f3UeFHv00
Lorie Shaull, Flickr

U.S. Representative from Minnesota Angie Craig has tested positive for COVID-19, making her a part of a recent string of infections among D.C. officials.

Craig disclosed that she had received a positive test in a Thursday Tweet. While she had tested negative multiple times over the week, Craig says she took an additional test after learning that some of her colleagues had tested positive.

Craig, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, said she is experiencing mild symptoms.

“Upon learning my results, I immediately isolated myself from staff and colleagues and began quarantining consistent with CDC guidance,” Craig wrote.

She also encouraged others to get a vaccine in her announcement.

Among Craig’s colleagues to also contract COVID-19 is Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi, who is also fully vaccinated, reports she is asymptomatic after testing positive Thursday, according to the New York Times.

And on Wednesday, two other officials tested positive. Attorney General Merrick Garland is asymptomatic, while Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is experiencing mild symptoms.

Both attended a Saturday dinner connected to 37 positive cases so far, per CNN, and it comes as the Omicron subvariant BA.2 is causing cases to rise in many nations.

