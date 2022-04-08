Former Ireland international and British & Irish Lions forward Sean O'Brien will retire at the end of the season after 'giving everything I could possibly give'

Former Ireland international Sean O'Brien has confirmed he will bring the curtain down on a glittering career by retiring from rugby at the end of this season.

The 35-year-old won 56 caps for Ireland and played in five Tests for the British & Irish Lions on tours to Australia and New Zealand in 2013 and 2017 respectively.

After 11 seasons with Irish giants Leinster, which included winning the European Cup and four league titles, he joined Gallagher Premiership club London Irish in December 2019.

O'Brien's career achievements also include him being named European player of the year 11 years ago.

'After much deliberation and consultation with my family and friends, I can confirm I have decided to retire from playing professional rugby at the end of the season,' O'Brien said.

'I've had an incredible career and I am thankful for every second of my time at Leinster, Ireland, London Irish and the British & Irish Lions.

'I feel lucky to have experienced so many wonderful highlights over the course of my career. At international level, I feel privileged to have won 56 caps for Ireland.

'I gave everything I could possibly give and I will always look back with great pride at every time I pulled on the Irish jersey to represent my country, my county, my friends and family.

O'Brien (Right) won 56 caps for Ireland and played in five Tests for the British & Irish Lions

'There is still a lot of rugby to be played this season before the time comes to hang up my boots and I am fully focused on giving my all in the London Irish jersey until then.

'I am excited about the future and feel I still have a lot to offer the game in whatever capacity that may be.

'I am currently taking my time to consider a number of options and will make an announcement with regards to the next stage of my career very soon.'