Kourtney, Son Reign, Travis and Kids Alabama, Landon, Atiana Attend ‘Kardashians’ Premiere: Photos

Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago

A true family affair. Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker , brought their respective kids to the Kardashians red carpet premiere on Thursday, April 7 — all matching in black!

The Hulu star, 42, was accompanied by her youngest child, Reign , who looked spiffy in his black button-down collared shirt, matching pants and sneakers. His mom donned an ensemble reminiscent to her 2022 Grammy Awards outfit: a black long-sleeved cropped cape and a matching floor-length skirt. Kourtney shares Reign, 7, and her other children Penelope and Mason Disick with ex Scott Disick , who was also at the event with model Rebecca Donaldson .

They're So Cool! See Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's Full Timeline

For the Blink-182 drummer’s part, he wore his signature color with an all-black blazer, slacks, dress shoes and sunglasses, as son Landon , 18, rocked a similar all-black getup, complemented with earrings and a pearl necklace. His sister, Alabama , 16, slayed in a black, slit form-fitting corset dress, whereas stepsister Atiana De La Hoya looked snazzy and classy in her black bandeau, blazer, pants and heels. Travis, 46, shares teens Alabama and Landon in addition to stepdaughter Atiana, 23, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler .

The red carpet outing comes just four days after the lovebirds had a “practice” wedding in Las Vegas following the Grammys.

“Found these in my camera roll,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned an Instagram carousel post on Wednesday, April 6, just one day after news broke they had a wedding ceremony after attending the Grammys. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 a.m, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

Six weeks prior, most of the couple’s respective kiddos tagged along with Kourtney to see Travis and Landon’s rock concert at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles.

The blended family grew close throughout the Poosh founder and the “All the Small Things” drummer’s relationship, which began in late 2020. They later went Instagram official in February 2021.

By April of that year, Kourtney and Travis brought the youngsters on a fun ski trip to Utah . And the pair even brought a few of them to Disneyland , the first time in July 2021 and the next in December 2021.

Kanye! Caitlyn! Read 'The Kardashians' ABC News Special Bombshells

After they announced their engagement in October 2021, Kourtney and Travis have been planning their upcoming wedding and they want their children “ involved ” in the event, an insider exclusively told Life & Style on January 25.

However, it seems the duo want to expand their big happy bunch, as a separate source exclusively told Life & Style on March 15 they were “ looking into IVF ” for Kourtney to get pregnant.

“Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant,” the insider revealed. “It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point delaying or waiting to be married first.”

Scroll down to see photos from Kourtney and Travis’ family night out with their kids.

Ok Magazine

Kourtney Kardashian Becomes The First Member Of Her Family To Attend The Oscars As She Makes Red Carpet Debut With Fiancé Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian just made pop culture history. On Sunday, March 27, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, became the first member of her family to ever attend Hollywood's most prestigious award show as she stepped out to accompany her fiancé Travis Barker at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles for the 94th Academy Awards.
Life and Style Weekly

