Trustees will vote on Athletics renovations

By STAFF REPORTS
 2 days ago
The board of trustees meet in December, its last meeting of the fall 2021 semester. Sean Murley | Staff Reporter

Purdue’s board of trustees will convene Friday morning to approve construction contracts to renovate Ross-Ade Stadium, Mackey Arena locker rooms and the Zucrow High Speed Propulsion Lab.

Other items on the board’s agenda include approving an appointment to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, naming the Honors College and amending football Head Coach Jeff Brohm’s contract.

Committee meetings will begin at 8:30 a.m. in room 326 in the Stewart Center. The stated meeting begins at 9:30 a.m.

The board will meet for an executive session today at 8 a.m. at President Mitch Daniels’ house in Westwood. Executive sessions are closed to the public.

The Exponent requested board packets for the meeting Tuesday afternoon, and the board replied in an email denying the request.

“Materials are considered deliberative until the board approves the action items,” wrote Janice Indrutz, senior executive assistant to the board, “but I would be happy to send you copies of supporting materials for specific items following the board meeting.”

Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt ruled in February that denying a request for a board packet used in a public meeting is in violation of Purdue public access laws, The Exponent previously reported.

