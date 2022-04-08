ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Mean Girls (Touring)’s show in Detroit, MI – presale code

 2 days ago

The new Mean Girls (Touring) presale code is now available to our VIP members. During this special pre-sale period you have got a good|fantastic chance to get show tickets before...

country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
People

Miranda Lambert Launches Las Vegas Residency: 'I'm Really Excited About This!'

Miranda Lambert is headed to Sin City this fall for Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo, a 24-date residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The "Strange" singer, 38, will kick things off on Sept. 23 with a show that will "give fans an up close and personal opportunity to experience live performances of the numerous chart-topping songs and beloved album cuts" from her catalog, according to a press release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Ultimate Classic Rock

Jack White Gets Married On Stage During His Concert in Detroit

Jack White surprised fans – and, we’re assuming, his then-girlfriend Olivia Jean – when he proposed on stage during his April 8 concert at the Masonic Temple in Detroit. According to ABC television affiliate WXYZ, the proposal took place towards the end of White’s set. The rocker was in the midst of performing the White Stripes’ 2001 single “Hotel Yorba” when he proposed to Jean, whose band had opened the show earlier in the evening.
DETROIT, MI
WLKY.com

First national tour of ‘Mean Girls’ makes run in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's arguably one of the most quotable movies to come out of the early 2000s, and nearly 20 years later, 'Mean Girls' is making a splash on Broadway, too. The tour for the popular musical comedy began in 2019, but went on hiatus when the pandemic closed the curtain on Broadway. The 'Mean Girls' tour relaunched in November 2021 and is now showing in Louisville through Sunday, March 27.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Stereogum

Modest Mouse Are Writing Music With Johnny Marr Again

Modest Mouse are writing music with Johnny Marr again. In a new interview with Spin reflecting on the 15th anniversary of We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank — which was the last time that the former Smiths member was in the band — Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock revealed that they’ve “already started working on some stuff together.”
MUSIC
MetroTimes

Detroit’s historic rock venue the Grande Ballroom is up for sale

Another one of Detroit’s historic buildings could potentially bite the dust. The abandoned Grande Ballroom is up for sale for a hefty $5,000,000, according to a listing on Jim Shaffer and Associates Realtors that went online this week. The old-school music hall was a hub for classic and psychedelic...
DETROIT, MI
WRAL

Machine Gun Kelly stops in Raleigh this summer with Avril Lavigne

Raleigh, N.C. — Machine Gun Kelly on Monday announced an international tour. Among his 52 stops across North America and Europe, he'll be in Raleigh in June. The rapper's Mainstream Sellout Tour is coming to PNC Arena on Wednesday, June 22, with special guests Avril Lavigne and iann dior.
RALEIGH, NC
KTLA

Doobie Brothers talk tour and upcoming Vegas shows

Michael McDonald and Tom Johnston, two members of the legendary Grammy-winning group The Doobie Brothers, joined us live to talk about their 50th Anniversary Tour and their upcoming shows in Las Vegas. The four-time Grammy winners were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.  They will be performing at the Zappos […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Guitar World Magazine

Fender salutes one of rock's most legendary clubs with new Custom Shop El Mocambo Stratocaster & Telecaster

Built by Fender Custom Shop Master Builder Ron Thorn, these guitars were made with Eastern White Pine wood taken from the rafters of the actual El Mocambo club in Toronto. The setting of countless legendary live recordings – The Rolling Stones' Love You Live and Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble's Live at the El Mocambo, to name just a couple – the El Mocambo club in Toronto is one of the most storied in popular music.
CARS
Billboard

Nobody Covered Pearl Jam’s Battle With Ticketmaster Quite Like Eric Boehlert

It’s hard to fathom now — in the era of Twitter and 24-hour news cycles — but back in the mid-1990s Billboard was one of the only major publications dedicating time and significant column space to Pearl Jam‘s herculean fight with Ticketmaster over ticket prices and fees. And the reporter who doggedly followed the story — about the hottest rock band taking on the world’s top concert ticket seller — every step of the way was Eric Boehlert, the music biz muckraker-turned-media critic who died this week in a tragic bicycling accident.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Megadeth Launch 2022 Tour: Set List, Videos

Megadeth launched their 2022 tour with a performance April 9 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The metal giants began their set with an emphatic rendition of “Hangar 18,” the classic track from their 1990 album Rust in Peace. From there, the group blazed through “Dread and the Fugitive Mind” and “Sweating Bullets.”
LAS VEGAS, NV

