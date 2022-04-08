Extensive Exhibit of Jean-Michel Basquiat Is Being Showcased by His Sisters

I recently discovered a photograph of Jean-Michel Basquiat that has forever changed the way I think about him. The image isn’t the one of him from 1985, when he was 24 years old and at the height of his early art stardom, reclining barefoot in a dark Armani suit on the cover of The New York Times Magazine. Nor is it the one where he is shirtless with dreadlocks, sporting boxing gloves next to a fully clothed and specterlike Andy Warhol, as he appeared on a poster advertising their collaborative show, “Warhol, Basquiat,” at the Tony Shafrazi Gallery in SoHo that same year. It isn’t even an earlier one taken in 1982 by the famed Harlem Renaissance photographer James Van Der Zee, then 95, in which a young Basquiat is dressed in a plaid suit jacket, stroking a cat that’s sprawled across his paint-splattered jeans.

