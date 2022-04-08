ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: 'Something had to give': Richard Osman announces he's quit Pointless after 13 years... as he blames schedule struggle on the success of his writing career

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Richard Osman is leaving Pointless after 13 years in the presenting role - going on to tell MailOnline 'something had to give' amid the success of his writing career.

The TV personality, 51, who has fronted the BBC quiz show with Alexander Armstrong since its 2009 debut, will continue to appear on the show's celebrity specials.

After The Thursday Murder Club shot to number one in bestselling charts upon its 2020 release, the film adaptation rights were bought by Steven Spielberg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=134weR_0f3UPqK900
Oh no! Richard Osman is leaving Pointless after 13 years in the presenting role 

He will continue to host future series of Pointless Celebrities as well as hit BBC Two show, Richard Osman's House of Games.

In episodes to be broadcast later this year Alexander Armstrong will be joined by a roster of guest presenters, which will be confirmed at a later date.

Richard said: 'With the runaway success of the books around the world, something had to give. I will always love Pointless and I will also watch it.'

He said in a statement: 'Pointless has been a joy from start to finish, working alongside my friend Alexander Armstrong, backed by the most wonderful team, and for the best viewers in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pswQV_0f3UPqK900
He's off! The TV personality who has fronted the quiz show, since its 2009 debut, is leaving to focus on his writing career (pictured with his book The Thursday Murder Club)

'I will miss everyone so much, but I'm thrilled that I'll still be presenting the celebrity shows. I can't thank everyone enough for twelve amazing years.'

Alexander added: 'Daytime television's loss is international best-selling crime fiction's gain. I say that like it's a consolation - I'm going to miss the big man next to me Monday to Friday.

'But at least I still get him at weekends - and weekdays if you're watching on Challenge.'

The news was reported in The Sun and Richard also shared news of his departure with fans on Twitter, writing: 'SOME NEWS!

'After 13 wonderful years I'm leaving daytime Pointless, to concentrate on writing. Will still be doing the celebrity shows and House Of Games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bJvYg_0f3UPqK900

'It has been the GREATEST pleasure and I can't wait to start watching as a viewer. Thank you to everyone!

'Will miss the whole team, especially the incomparable @XanderArmstrong. Thank you to everyone who watches, it really has been a dream, and I know the show will continue to go from strength to strength.'

'#TheThursdayMurderClub has become such a juggernaut around the world I simply couldn't keep up with my schedule. Delighted I'll still be involved in Pointless Celebrities though. I will still always be your Pointless friend.'

The producer sparked engagement rumours after he was seen out with his girlfriend Ingrid Oliver, who appeared to be wearing an emerald ring on her finger.

The couple, who reportedly started dating after a dinner party in summer 2020, were photographed – ring glinting – as they walked together in south-west London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B7uG2_0f3UPqK900
Solo: In episodes to be broadcast later this year Alexander Armstrong (left) will be joined by a roster of guest presenters, which will be confirmed at a later date

Comedian and actress Ingrid, 45, who had a regular role in Doctor Who, was wrapped up warm in a fur headband and long black coat.

It comes after the film adaptation rights for his debut novel were bought by Steven Spielberg, after it leapt to number one in the bestseller charts.

The crime story takes place in a quiet retirement village, where four unlikely friends meet weekly to discuss unsolved crimes but are unexpectedly thrown into the middle of a real-life case when a local developer is found dead.

Speaking about his literary achievement, Richard told The Times: 'Sociologically I find it fascinating, personally I find it humbling and, as someone who's obsessed with numbers, I find it exciting.

'I couldn't have ever dreamt that it would go in this direction.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07BnHu_0f3UPqK900
Spellbinding: By March 13th, Richard's novel The Thursday Murder Club had sold an impressive 979,426 copies

The Thursday Murder Club was published by Viking in September and quickly shot to number one in the charts and has remained in the top ten fiction hardbacks ever since.

In December 2020, Richard was forced to reassure fans that he will continue to host Pointless as he announced that he was leaving Endemol after 20 years.

Meanwhile, he became first debut author to land a Christmas No 1 with his book The Thursday Murder Club, beating titles by former US president Barack Obama and David Walliams to the top spot.

The presenter's mystery novel sold a whopping 134,514 copies in seven days, according to the sales monitor Nielsen BookScan - more than more than double the number of copies of Obama's memoir, A Promised Land, which came in at No 2.

The Pointless host beat David Walliams - who was the No 1 author for three of the last four Christmases - after the comedian's latest children's novel, Code Name Bananas, came in at No 3 having sold 55,129 copies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1shBC4_0f3UPqK900
Couple: The producer sparked engagement rumours after he was seen out with his girlfriend Ingrid Oliver, who appeared to be wearing an emerald ring on her finger (pictured in 2021)

Hazel Kenyon, Nielsen Book Research director told The Guardian: 'Congratulations to Richard Osman on scoring the Christmas No 1 crown.

'I very much look forward to seeing him now appear as an answer on Pointless to a question on Christmas No 1 bestsellers.'

Richard recently expressed his shock over how Steven Spielberg wants to make a movie about his book The Thursday Murder Club.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain,. he enthused: 'Spielberg is the greatest film director of all.

'I'm the guy who made Total Wipeout and Deal or No Deal, he's the guy who made Jaws. It's a boring story [how he found out Spielberg would be making the movie]. I was in the office of someone who sells film rights. I was thrilled.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A4gax_0f3UPqK900
No way! The news comes after Richard expressed his shock over how Steven Spielberg wants to make a movie about his book The Thursday Murder Club 

Richard did say that he has already had a zoom call with Spielberg, as he explained: 'There's been lots of chats about it. Spielberg has to cast it.'

Going on to detail the plot, and why it is such a hit, he added: 'It's about four people in their seventies. They meet up once a week to solve unsolved murders and one week, there's a murder on their doorstep.

Richard's writing success comes after he took to Twitter to make the unexpected announcement that he would be stepping down from Endemol, and to reassure fans he will continue to host Pointless.

Endemol's creative director also joked that people didn't even know he had 'an actual, real job' aside from his presenting career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3my0rn_0f3UPqK900
Impressed: Discussing the exciting news, he said: Spielberg is the greatest film director of all. I'm the guy who made Total Wipeout and Deal or No Deal, he's the guy who made Jaws' (pictured in 2019)

Writing fondly of the TV giant, Richard tweeted: 'I've worked at Endemol since I was 29, but it's time for me to move on. Will still be doing Pointless/House Of Games and working with brilliant people there.

'But also looking forward to creating new shows with new people. It's been a wonderful 20 years, and I will miss it very much.'

In a follow-up tweet, he added: 'I'm aware that people who think I'm a TV presenter didn't even know I had an actual, real job, but there we are.'

Essex-born star Richard began his career in 1995, working as a programme associate on Whose Line Is It Anyway?

He then before an executive producer on a variety of British game shows, including 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Deal Or No Deal and Total Wipeout.

Richard began working at TV giant Endemol in 1999 where he became the company's creative director.

It was in fact Richard who pitched the idea for Pointless to the BBC, becoming its co-presenter with his former university friend, Alexander Armstrong, when it launched in 2009.

Although little is known of Richard's private life, the TV star has a daughter called Ruby, 24, and a son called Sonny, 22, from a previous relationship. His brother is Suede bassist and founding member Mat Osman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Py9zf_0f3UPqK900
Funny: Richard, Endemol's creative director, also joked that people didn't even know he had 'an actual, real job' aside from his presenting career (pictured in 2016)

