ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tom Odell's obsessed stalker who bombarded him with messages and went to his house is hunted by police after failing to appear at court after she was told to keep away from singer and his model fiancee Georgie Sommerville

By Mark Tovey For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

An obsessed fan who stalked singer Tom Odell and turned up at his home is being hunted by police after she failed to turn up at court.

Belarusian Olga Moskaleva, 45, bombarded the Brit Award winner with postcards, letters and emails and tried to meet him at a gig.

She was ordered to leave him alone but stalked the 31-year-old for more than 17 months between April 1, 2020 and September 20 last year.

Moskaleva admitted stalking and could face up to six months in jail but did not turn up to court.

Her lawyer Caroline Geary said she may have left the country - or been sent to a mental hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H0IMt_0f3UPU6H00
Singer Tom Odell was stalked with repeated communications from Olga Moskaleva over 17 months
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28fXkE_0f3UPU6H00
Moskaleva appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court today for a case management hearing

'She is a private paying client. We arranged for a psychiatric report however no funds were made available to us so it has not been completed,' Ms Geary explained.

'Also, she has not transferred funds to us today. I am attending on a pro bono basis.

'I have not heard from her, I have tried to contact her to arrange the psychiatric report.

'My concern is that she has now left the UK, unless something has happened to her, maybe she has been sectioned.

'Normally she is quite responsive but I have not heard from her for several weeks.'

Moskaleva sent Odell a postcard in April 2020, posted a letter through his letterbox the following month and sent him another postcard on July, 3 2020.

She also left books at his home on July 16, 2020 and sent him five emails including one saying she 'would see him tomorrow'.

She was caught on CCTV outside Odell's home address on July 31, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vLXNN_0f3UPU6H00
Mr Odell (left) pictured with model fiancee Georgie Sommerville

On September 21 she left a book outside his home and 'attended a music venue with the intention of seeing the victim'.

Moskaleva last appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court on February 10.

She was bailed on conditions which included orders not to attend any events featuring Mr Odell or his model fiance Georgie Sommerville.

The platinum-selling singer, originally from Chichester, West Sussex, has had four top five albums including 'Monsters' which he released last July.

Moskaleva, of Harrow, earlier admitted stalking, without causing fear, alarm or distress under section 2A of the Protection from Harassment Act 1997.

Magistrates issued a warrant for her arrest.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Shaken mum reveals heart-stopping moment a stranger was forced to save her four-year-old son left UNRESTRAINED on a ride at the Sydney Royal Easter Show - as the operator sat and watched

A shaken mother has revealed how a total stranger was forced to help her son down from a popular children's ride after he was left unrestrained in his seat. Sky Boustani Curtis watched on in horror as the near disaster unfolded on the 'Free Fall' ride at Sydney's Easter Show on Sunday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Odell
The Independent

Met Police responds as Sasha Johnson’s shooting mocked in WhatsApp group

The Metropolitan Police has once again vowed to tackle racism in its ranks after it was reported that the shooting of Black Lives Matter campaigner Sasha Johnson was mocked in a WhatsApp group thought to have included serving and former police officers.Former members of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection command (PaDP), where Wayne Couzens worked, shared racist, sexist and homophobic messages in the forum between 2018 and 2021, according to a whistle-blower who has come forward with an archive setting out the “sick” exchanges.First reported by the Daily Mirror, it was detailed that a picture of a mocked-up T-shirt with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sister of murdered Sabina Nessa says if family were white they would have been treated better

The sister of murdered primary school teacher Sabina Nessa has said if her loved ones were a “normal British white family” they would have been treated better.Jebina Islam claimed her family has received no support from the government and pointing out that the murder of Sarah Everard received more coverage in the press, questioned if ethnicity was the reason.Koci Selamaj, an “evil” sexual predator, was jailed for at least 36 years for the murder of Ms Nessa on Friday.In an interview broadcast on Monday morning, Ms Islam said she had had support from the Royal Borough of Greenwich and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, with vocal chord paralysis who struggles to speak loudly reveals she's been forced to quit her job at a dog groomers and can never go to the pub because it's too noisy to be heard

An Italian woman living in the UK has revealed that she has struggled to get a job that accommodates her need for a quiet environment where she doesn't have to strain or raise her voice. Claudia Serra, 29, who lives in Croydon, noticed that she was unable to scream like...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fiance#Stalker#Stalking#Belarusian#Cctv
Daily Mail

The taste of freedom: Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert - who spent two years in a hellhole Iranian jail only to find out her husband was having an affair when she got home - enjoys a sausage sizzle at Bunnings

Kylie Moore-Gilbert was imprisoned in Iran for more than two years before being freed in a prisoner-swap deal brokered by Australia's top spy. And the 35-year-old academic looked happy to be home on Sunday as she visited a Bunnings Warehouse in Melbourne. Moore-Gilbert, who spent 804 days behind bars before...
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

Inside terraced house where up to 26 slave labourers were held as Romanian crime family who lured the victims to UK with promise of construction work and free food and accommodation face jail

Up to 26 slave labourers were held inside a terraced house as a Romanian crime family who lured the victims to the UK with the promise of construction work, free food and accommodation face jail. The victims were told they would earn £50 a day, but were instead crammed into...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Makeup lovers share the sneaky lies they tell their boyfriends when they ask how much they spend on beauty: 'I pay cash so there is no trace'

A group of Australian women have confessed to telling white lies to their boyfriends when questioned about how much they spend on makeup. One brave beauty buff shared a picture of her purchases from Mecca to Facebook which featured a Tatcha cleanser, lip mask, MAC eyebrow styler, eyeshadow and mascara.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Siberian husky who went missing amid shelling in Bucha is set to be reunited with his owner after he was found wandering the streets by a Ukrainian serviceman who put an appeal on Facebook

Among the many harrowing stories emerging from the war in Ukraine, there are tiny pockets of love and joy. Social media users have gone wild for the heartwarming tale of a Siberian husky named Yukki who is set to be reunited with his owners after they were separated during an attack near their home in Bucha, where innocent civilians were massacred by Russian forces.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Australian DJ Daniel Webber dies aged 37 after he was reported missing in Byron Bay: Friends and family pay tribute to 'legendary' dance music pioneer who 'was loved by everyone'

The Australian music industry is in shock after the sudden death of acclaimed Byron Bay DJ Daniel Webber. Daniel, 37, a pioneer of the thriving dance music scene in Northern NSW, was found dead after earlier being reported missing. No cause of death has been revealed. Daniel's mother, Sandra Webber,...
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

333K+
Followers
29K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy