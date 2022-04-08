ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every Kardashian wedding, ranked from the most low-key to the most over-the-top

By Erin McDowell
 1 day ago
Kourtney Kardashian recently shared photos from her unofficial wedding to Travis Barker.

John Parra/GC Images/Getty Images; Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In the most low-key of the Kardashian weddings, Kim Kardashian married music producer Damon Thomas in Las Vegas when she was just 19.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NCtuC_0f3UOx2V00
Damon Thomas with Paris Hilton in 2004; Kim Kardashian in 2004.

Michael Caulfield/WireImage/Getty Images; Stefanie Keenan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Thomas, who was 10 years older than Kardashian, met her when she was working as a sales associate in the Los Angeles store Body. In 2000, the pair decided to tie the knot in Las Vegas.

In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel , Kardashian said, "I feel like when I did it, it was, like, 3 in the morning."

She's also claimed she'd taken drugs before the nuptials.

"I did ecstasy once, and I got married," she said on a 2018 episode of "KUWTK," USA Today reported .

Kardashian rarely talks about her first marriage, which ended after four years.

"I got married because I clearly was young and it wasn't the best choice," she told Bossip.com in 2007, according to Yahoo . "I definitely learned a lot from it and I don't have regrets ever."

Kris Jenner married Caitlyn Jenner in "a very intimate, small wedding" in 1991.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38eVsp_0f3UOx2V00
Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner in 1991.

Maureen Donaldson/Getty Images

Only a month after Kris and Robert Kardashian's divorce was finalized, the future "momager" wed the former Olympian in what she described as "a very intimate, small wedding."

"I had such a big wedding the first time and we just really wanted close family and friends [the second time]," Jenner said in 2013, the Daily Mail reported.

They separated in June 2013 and their divorce was finalized in December 2014 after 23 years of marriage. In April 2015, Jenner came out as transgender in a "20/20" special with Diane Sawyer. Later that year, she introduced herself to the world as Caitlyn Jenner on the cover of Vanity Fair.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got "married" in Las Vegas in the middle of the night, though the ceremony wasn't actually legal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XqPty_0f3UOx2V00
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the 2022 Grammys.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kardashian and Barker, who announced their engagement in October 2021, recently shared photos from their middle-of-the-night nuptials on April 4. The couple, who have been dating since early 2021, attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards and an after-party at Delilah LV .

At the end of the night, the couple — wearing coordinated leather looks — made their way to One Love Wedding Chapel to exchange vows in front of an Elvis impersonator.

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," Kardashian wrote on Instagram, confirming that the wedding wasn't technically legally binding. "Practice makes perfect."

During an interview alongside her mom and some of her sisters a few days later, Kardashian told Jimmy Kimmel that she and Barker had tried to acquire a marriage license to make the marriage official, but no offices were open at that time of the night. Kim added that "when she did it," it was around 3 o'clock in the morning.

"We just did it anyway," Kourtney said. "It's what's in the heart."

Khloé tuned in via FaceTime, but Kim was asleep at the time. She found out when Kourtney shared the news in the family's group chat.

"I woke up to like a million texts," Kim said.

Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian had a "big wedding" way back in 1978.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SRwxD_0f3UOx2V00
Kris Jenner in 1990; Robert Kardashian in 1994.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

While their marriage didn't stand the test of time — Kris and Robert Kardashian divorced in 1991, four years before the murder trial of O.J. Simpson, after Kris had an affair — their wedding was certainly one for the ages.

According to Brides , Simpson was one of Robert Kardashian's groomsmen and all the guests wore hats.

"I got married when I was very, very young. I met Robert when I was 18 years old," Jenner said on designer Diane Von Furstenberg's podcast, InCharge With DVF , in 2020. "We dated for four years, got married at 22, sooner or later during my life when I was in my 30s, I had an affair and my biggest regret was the fact that it broke up my family."

During their marriage, Kris and Robert Kardashian had four children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob. The older Robert Kardashian passed away in 2003 at the age of 59 after he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

Khloé was the first Kardashian sister to have her wedding shown on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28S2zL_0f3UOx2V00
Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom in "Keeping Up With The Kardashians: The Wedding."

On Air With Ryan Seacrest

Khloé Kardashian's wedding to NBA star Lamar Odom was put together in a matter of weeks. The couple tied the knot on September 27, 2009, a mere month after they started dating, according to Us Weekly .

The wedding, which was televised on the special episode "Keeping Up With The Kardashians: The Wedding," might have been thrown together last-minute, but that isn't to say it wasn't luxurious. Kardashian walked down the aisle in a custom Vera Wang silk gown accented with a lavender-colored sash that matched her bridesmaids' dresses.

The ceremony was held at family friend Irving Azoff's Beverly Hills mansion. The venue was decked out in white roses that gave a romantic, elegant feel.

Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom were married for four years before Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013. However, Kardashian chose to delay the divorce after Odom was found unconscious at a legal Nevada brothel in October 2015. Odom said he suffered a dozen strokes and multiple heart attacks while he was in a coma.

Kardashian and Odom finalized their divorce in 2016.

Kim Kardashian married NBA star Kris Humphries in a lavish ceremony that reportedly cost $10 million.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mrhux_0f3UOx2V00
Caitlyn Jenner walks Kim Kardashian down the aisle on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

E! Entertainment/YouTube

Kardashian later told Andy Cohen on the "KUWTK" reunion special that she almost didn't go through with the over-the-top and expensive wedding in 2011, but she did so partly because it was being filmed for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and she didn't want to be known as a "runaway bride."

"I felt pressure, I thought I was going to let everyone down," she said, according to Us Weekly . "The show paid us, obviously, a fee to film the show. I took my entire fee and probably Kris' [fee] because I wanted a bigger wedding than what they were going to pay for. So I used all of our production money on the wedding."

The black-tie affair reportedly cost $10 million, with costs ranging from Kardashian's custom Vera Wang wedding gown to a replica of Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding cake totaling between $15,000 and $20,000. Kardashian had three outfit changes throughout the night and the couple's first dance was to "Angels," performed live by Robin Thicke, according to Brides .

Kardashian filed for divorce in June 2011 after just 72 days of marriage, a fact that would be the butt of jokes for months and even years to come. She told Cohen in 2017 that she knew the marriage was over by the honeymoon.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 2014 wedding plans included a rehearsal dinner at Versailles followed by a ceremony at the largest fortress in Florence, Italy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jcqpw_0f3UOx2V00
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

No expense was spared in creating Kardashian and West's dream day. Although the nuptials reportedly cost $2.8 million — not including the pair's spending in Paris — the day was far more opulent than any other Kardashian wedding.

The pair's rehearsal dinner was held at the Versailles Palace, their first-choice wedding venue, and featured a live performance by Lana Del Rey.

On May 24, 2014, Kim Kardashian walked down the aisle at Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy, in a custom Givenchy gown. She was accompanied by her stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner, as Andrea Bocelli performed "Ave Maria." The performance as Kim walked down the aisle was a surprise from West.

"I thought I was walking to the aisle to his CD playing," she told E! News in 2014. "But when I got to the altar, I did a double-take and screamed ... I couldn't believe he was there himself!"

"My favorite singer is Andrea Bocelli and Kanye surprised me," she added, saying, "My dad loved him too. It felt like I was walking down the aisle with my dad as [Andrea] sang."

West also wore Givenchy for the ceremony, with a custom-made wall of white and cream flowers serving as the background.

The couple were married for six years before Kardashian filed for divorce on February 19, 2021. On March 2, 2022, Kardashian was declared legally single by a court decision. She is currently dating "Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete Davidson.

