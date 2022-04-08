ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Make-up free Coleen Nolan makes rare appearance with new boyfriend Michael Jones as they hold hands during low-key shopping trip in Cheshire

By Codie Bullen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

They made their first appearance as a couple at the start of the year on Loose Women.

And Coleen Nolan, 57, stepped out on a low-key shopping trip in Cheshire on Thursday afternoon with her new boyfriend Michael Jones, 58.

The couple - who met on Tinder - cut a casual figure as they were spotted in public for the second time while walking hand-in-hand leaving Sainsbury's.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GkzE4_0f3UNuM700
New couple: Coleen Nolan , 57, stepped out on a low-key shopping trip in Cheshire on Thursday afternoon with her new boyfriend Michael Jones, 58

Coleen bundled up in a black padded jacket which she teamed with grey jeans and white trainers.

The TV personality donned a checked shirt underneath and a cross body bag while smoking a cigarette outside the supermarket.

Her brunette tresses were styled straight and blew in the wind while she went make-up free.

Meanwhile, Michael sported a khaki green jacket and blue jeans which he paired with high-top Converse while pushing along the shopping trolley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eglNr_0f3UNuM700
Loved-up: The couple - who met on Tinder - cut a casual figure as they were spotted in public for the second time while walking hand in hand leaving Sainsbury's
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R24n9_0f3UNuM700
Low-key: Coleen bundled up in a black padded jacket which she teamed with grey jeans and white trainers while smoking a cigarette outside the supermarket

Coleen's new man Michael was seen for the first time earlier this year as he joined her on the Loose Women panel.

She met Michael on Tinder - and the seemingly smitten pair, who also bagged themselves a magazine deal last week to discuss their romance, were not afraid to slap on the PDA as they shared a kiss in front of ITV viewers.

Michael, who works for a supermarket in its logistics arm, admitted: 'I had been on a few dates before I met her from the apps, and then she popped up and I recognised her. I didn't think we would even match let alone that I would hear from her. I didn't think she would respond.'

Divulging how the relationship blossomed, birthday boy Michael continued: 'We chatted for a few weeks, texts and phone calls. I assumed she would be really confident. We were generally chatting and then I picked where we met. I got there first.'

The former Nolans songstress was said to have chatted non-stop on their first date, which ticked a box for loved-up Michael, who called it a 'great evening.'

'She chatted non-stop, I listened for many hours and it was a great evening. It was great meeting her family, I met them in bits not all in one. It was a gradual process,' he explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z49Yj_0f3UNuM700
Appearance: Coleen's new man Michael Jones was seen for the first time earlier this year as he joined her on the Loose Women panel

Elsewhere during the couple's first appearance, Michael described himself as laid-back - and shed light on how he feels having a famous woman on his arm.

'I knew she was famous, that's her job and you have to accept it and get on with it. I am very laid-back. Some people at work laugh, they call me Mr Hollywood!' he regaled.

Meanwhile, the television personality reassured fans they didn't need to think about the 'M word' yet, but did chime: 'I was about to give up on dating then we met. We chatted for 6 hours on the first date. There was no awkward silences at all. It's only been seven months. But it's going lovely.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CxhST_0f3UNuM700
Romance: The presenter met Michael on Tinder - and the seemingly smitten pair were not afraid to slap on the PDA as they shared a kiss in front of the ITV viewers

INSIDE COLEEN'S LOVE LIFE

Shane Richie

  • Coleen and actor Shane tied the knot in 1990
  • They split up in 1997 and were divorced two years later
  • The pair are parents to Shane Nolan, 33, and Jake Roche, 29
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PNQL3_0f3UNuM700
The past: Coleen and actor Shane tied the knot in 1990 and are parents to Shane Nolan, 33, and Jake Roche, 29 (pictured 1997) 

Ray Fensome

  • Coleen's next relationship was with musician Ray
  • They welcomed daughter Ciara in 2001 and four years later, on Coleen's 40th birthday, Ray popped the question
  • They wed in 2007 - but in February 2018, Coleen announced that they were getting divorced after two years of marital difficulties
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14b6ai_0f3UNuM700
The past: Coleen's second marriage was with Ray Fensome from 2007 to 2018. She shares daughter Ciara with him (pictured 2013)

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Coleen Nolan supported by Saira Khan in heartfelt statement

Coleen Nolan has been at the centre of some recent drama after it was alleged that she was disliked by some of her Loose Women co-stars. One of her most vocal defenders has been her former co-star, Saira Khan, who left the show in 2021. And the star appears to have given Coleen some more support again as she marked the birthday of her fellow former co-star, Ruth Langsford. Saira shared a photo of her and Ruth embracing each other as they enjoyed a night out at the theatre, and revealed the photo came from when they watched Coleen perform.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

A Week After Bold & Beautiful Killed Off Finn, Tanner Novlan Reveals How Life Is Going — Spoiler Alert: Pretty Awesomely

The actor spent a special weekend “feelin’ extra celebrated.”. Although Tanner Novlan recently admitted that he was pretty surprised to learn from Bold & Beautiful boss Bradley Bell that Finn was going to meet his maker, he appeared to be as happy as a clam on his birthday weekend. In a series of photos and videos shared to Instagram on April 9, the fan favorite revealed that he was birthday-partying with wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) and some of their nearest and dearest in Cabo San Lucas.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coleen Nolan
Person
Jake Roche
Person
Ciara
Person
Michael Jones
Person
Shane Richie
SheKnows

Kate Beckinsale & Michael Sheen’s Grown-Up Daughter Lily Sheen Had a Rare Red Carpet Appearance at SXSW

Click here to read the full article. At this point, we’re accustomed to seeing celeb kids hit the red carpet, follow in their parents’ footsteps, or build their own flourishing careers outside of the entertainment industry. But we’re nevertheless always excited when celeb kids we don’t often see make a rare appearance at a major industry event. Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen’s daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, did just that over the weekend while attending the SXSW Film Festival, and the photos of the burgeoning actress are truly stunning. The 23-year-old posed for a few snapshots and chatted with reporters on the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama, 16, receives support from her father and Kourtney Kardashian after announcing her new role as an ambassador for PrettyLittleThing

Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler's daughter Alabama has been unveiled as the latest brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing on Monday. After announcing the exciting news to her more than 1.1 million Instagram followers, the 16-year-old singer received supportive comments from her dad and future stepmother Kourtney Kardashian. 'Let’s goooooo,'...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Shaken mum reveals heart-stopping moment a stranger was forced to save her four-year-old son left UNRESTRAINED on a ride at the Sydney Royal Easter Show - as the operator sat and watched

A shaken mother has revealed how a total stranger was forced to help her son down from a popular children's ride after he was left unrestrained in his seat. Sky Boustani Curtis watched on in horror as the near disaster unfolded on the 'Free Fall' ride at Sydney's Easter Show on Sunday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
Elle

Emma Watson Makes Rare Appearance at BAFTA Awards In a Plunging Halter Dress With a Tulle Skirt

On Sunday afternoon, Emma Watson arrived at the BAFTA 2022 Film Awards wearing a halter dress with a plunging neckline. The black bodice connected to cream-colored tulle skirt that lengthened into a princess train behind her as she walked the red carpet. The window of the dress in front revealed black heels with a pointed toe and beaded ankle straps that wrapped around her legs.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make Up#New Man#Sainsbury#Loose Women#Pda#Itv
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell pictured amid ongoing health issues - fans react

This year has been difficult for Simon Cowell – not only did he test positive for Covid, but he also broke his wrist by falling off his e-bike in February. On Sunday, Simon's America's Got Talent co-star Sofia Vergara shared the extent of the music mogul's injuries with two photos of the 62-year-old. In the snaps, Simon appears alongside Sofia, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. He's wearing his trademark black jeans, top and sunglasses, accessorised with a black wrist cast.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North Sends Sassy Message To Cousin True On Her 4th Birthday: Watch

North West shared a funny message to deliver to her cousin True Thompson for her 4th birthday. Find out what Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s daughter had to say!. North West had her own special tribute for cousin True for her birthday, and it’s not what you’d expect! While cousin Penelope Disick and their mutual friend wished True a “happy birthday,” North joked, “Ooh, I’m four years old — four sucks!”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Australian DJ Daniel Webber dies aged 37 after he was reported missing in Byron Bay: Friends and family pay tribute to 'legendary' dance music pioneer who 'was loved by everyone'

The Australian music industry is in shock after the sudden death of acclaimed Byron Bay DJ Daniel Webber. Daniel, 37, a pioneer of the thriving dance music scene in Northern NSW, was found dead after earlier being reported missing. No cause of death has been revealed. Daniel's mother, Sandra Webber,...
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

'Little People, Big World': Isabel Roloff Owns up to Major Mistake

Former Little People, Big World star Isabel Roloff apologized to fans for using filters often on Instagram. A recent discussion with her husband, Jacob Roloff, inspired her to talk about filters in two recent Instagram Story posts. When she had trouble finding a good filter to use for a social media post, Jacob suggested this was another reason why people should not use them. Isabel told him, "Some people are born beautiful," but she quickly realized she shouldn't put herself down.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

333K+
Followers
29K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy