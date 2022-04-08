Make-up free Coleen Nolan makes rare appearance with new boyfriend Michael Jones as they hold hands during low-key shopping trip in Cheshire

They made their first appearance as a couple at the start of the year on Loose Women.

And Coleen Nolan, 57, stepped out on a low-key shopping trip in Cheshire on Thursday afternoon with her new boyfriend Michael Jones, 58.

The couple - who met on Tinder - cut a casual figure as they were spotted in public for the second time while walking hand-in-hand leaving Sainsbury's.

Coleen bundled up in a black padded jacket which she teamed with grey jeans and white trainers.

The TV personality donned a checked shirt underneath and a cross body bag while smoking a cigarette outside the supermarket.

Her brunette tresses were styled straight and blew in the wind while she went make-up free.

Meanwhile, Michael sported a khaki green jacket and blue jeans which he paired with high-top Converse while pushing along the shopping trolley.

Coleen's new man Michael was seen for the first time earlier this year as he joined her on the Loose Women panel.

She met Michael on Tinder - and the seemingly smitten pair, who also bagged themselves a magazine deal last week to discuss their romance, were not afraid to slap on the PDA as they shared a kiss in front of ITV viewers.

Michael, who works for a supermarket in its logistics arm, admitted: 'I had been on a few dates before I met her from the apps, and then she popped up and I recognised her. I didn't think we would even match let alone that I would hear from her. I didn't think she would respond.'

Divulging how the relationship blossomed, birthday boy Michael continued: 'We chatted for a few weeks, texts and phone calls. I assumed she would be really confident. We were generally chatting and then I picked where we met. I got there first.'

The former Nolans songstress was said to have chatted non-stop on their first date, which ticked a box for loved-up Michael, who called it a 'great evening.'

'She chatted non-stop, I listened for many hours and it was a great evening. It was great meeting her family, I met them in bits not all in one. It was a gradual process,' he explained.

Elsewhere during the couple's first appearance, Michael described himself as laid-back - and shed light on how he feels having a famous woman on his arm.

'I knew she was famous, that's her job and you have to accept it and get on with it. I am very laid-back. Some people at work laugh, they call me Mr Hollywood!' he regaled.

Meanwhile, the television personality reassured fans they didn't need to think about the 'M word' yet, but did chime: 'I was about to give up on dating then we met. We chatted for 6 hours on the first date. There was no awkward silences at all. It's only been seven months. But it's going lovely.'

INSIDE COLEEN'S LOVE LIFE

Shane Richie

Coleen and actor Shane tied the knot in 1990

They split up in 1997 and were divorced two years later

The pair are parents to Shane Nolan, 33, and Jake Roche, 29

Ray Fensome

Coleen's next relationship was with musician Ray

They welcomed daughter Ciara in 2001 and four years later, on Coleen's 40th birthday, Ray popped the question

They wed in 2007 - but in February 2018, Coleen announced that they were getting divorced after two years of marital difficulties