Fenerbahce 'start the process of TERMINATING misfit Mesut Ozil's contract' after he was frozen out, with Turkish-owned Hull City and David Beckham's Inter Miami 'interested in the ex-Arsenal midfielder'

Fenerbahce have started the process of terminating Mesut Ozil's contract as the midfielder edges closer to leaving the club.

Turkish-owned Hull City and David Beckham's Inter Miami are reportedly interested in signing Ozil, who fell out with the hierarchy at Fenerbahce.

The former Arsenal and Real Madrid star was suspended by Fenerbahce last month after allegedly having an argument with interim manager Ismail Kartal during a game against Konyaspor.

Fenerbahce have started the process of terminating the contract of midfielder Mesut Ozil

As reported by Diario AS, when asked about the possibility of Ozil being reinstated in the team, Fenerbahce president Ali Koc said: 'We do not have that plan at the moment. This decision is not child's play. The most important thing is Fenerbahce.'

Although Ozil's contract runs until June 2024, negotiations are set to begin to attempt to annul his deal.

Championship side Hull have been linked with Ozil due to them being owned by Turkish media company Acun Medya.

President Ali Koc says that Fenerbahce is the most important thing in this situation

However, Inter Miami, part-owned by Beckham, appears a more realistic destination, with Ozil open to playing in the United States.

Ozan Tufan, who was previously on loan at Watford, has also been excluded from Fenerbahce's squad.

Speaking at the end of March, Ozil's agent Erkut Sogut stated that his client has no plans to leave Fenerbahce.

Ozil's agent Erkut Sogut said the midfielder doesn't plan to leave Fenerbahce
Inter Miami, part owned by David Beckham, is seen as a potential destination for Ozil

Sogut told reporters via Fanatik: 'Mesut did not want to make it difficult in the current environment. Since he does not want to leave Ozan on his own, he trains with him.

'That's what makes sense right now because of the sad events with the coach.

'Such events are always sad. An unpleasant process has begun for both sides. The important thing is to stay calm and wait for the final decision.

'I say this clearly here. Mesut will not go anywhere, and he certainly has no plans to leave. He will continue here as a Fenerbahce player for two more years until the end of his contract.

'He signed Fenerbahce for three-and-a-half years, six months of which he played for free. From January to the end of the season, he didn't even make any money.

'Mesut did not go out and denigrate anyone. What happened there will stay there. If his punishment comes, it will be taken and it will end.'

Ozil signed for Fenerbahce in January 2021 having fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

