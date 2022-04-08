ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kotoni Staggs silences his critics with stunning try against the Roosters...as Broncos star fends off Paul Momirovski to score

Kotoni Staggs delivered the perfect response to his critics after a difficult week for the Broncos, scoring a brilliant try against the Sydney Roosters.

With just five minutes left in the first half at Suncorp Stadium, the 23-year-old fended off a tackle from Paul Momirovski before trampling over Sam Walker to put Brisbane 10-0 ahead.

Fox League's commentary team was full of praise for the Broncos star, who tore through the Roosters defence at will in the first half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pxnJ0_0f3UNeTj00
Kotoni Staggs (centre) was back to his best against the Sydney Roosters on Friday night

'He is such an explosive athlete,' Greg Alexander said.

'When he gets the ball and he is in the mood like he is tonight [...] he wants to run the ball.'

Staggs has been under scrutiny in recent weeks for a series of underwhelming performances, with Corey Parker and Michael Ennis both calling for him to be more involved.

'I get that he [Staggs] is coming back from a knee reconstruction, and we’re probably not going to see the best of him in round 3, but it doesn’t eliminate him from getting his hands on the ball,' the former said after the Broncos were dismantled 38-12 by North Queensland in Round 3.

'You look at Herbie Farnworth and if he’s not getting the ball, he goes looking for it. I want to see Kotoni get that into his game.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ebzqY_0f3UNeTj00
The Broncos star bulldozed his way through the Roosters defence late in the first half
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27W5rq_0f3UNeTj00
Running over the top of Sam Walker (above) to score a brilliant side for the Broncos
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33GaNr_0f3UNeTj00
As Brisbane took a 10-0 lead at halftime at the end of a very difficult week for the club

Ennis was similarly scathing following a disappointing display in Brisbane's 20-6 loss to the Warriors last week.

'I’m not sure if the Brisbane halves just aren’t getting him the ball or whether Kotoni’s disinterested,' he said.

'It’s one of the two, because he has been basically non-existent for them the last fortnight.'

Staggs has only just returned to fitness after suffering an MCL injury in July last year, two months after signing a new four-year deal worth a combined $3million.

