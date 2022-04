Gas prices have been skyrocketing lately and it has officially put us into new territory as prices reach a record high!. This is a bad look headed into spring of this year, especially knowing how prices are gonna still go up the closer we get to summer. At this rate, the average worker is gonna get bled dry if there isn't some type of solution soon to help balance things back out. But with the invasion of Ukraine, I don't see these gas prices coming down at all.

