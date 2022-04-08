ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Alexandria Community Members Encouraged to Prevent Child Abuse and Visit Symbolic Pinwheel Garden

Alexandria, Virginia
Alexandria, Virginia
 2 days ago

For Immediate Release: April 8, 2022

Throughout April, in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month, the City is promoting free trainings, hosting a pinwheel garden, and sharing information to raise awareness about ways to prevent, spot and report child abuse.

In fiscal year 2021, City of Alexandria Child Protective Services (CPS) conducted 416 family assessments and investigations (down from 556 last year) in response to concerns of abused or neglected children. Of the investigations, there were 25 founded cases (down from 30 last year). One hundred percent of children receiving Child Welfare Services did not have additional findings of abuse or neglect within 12 months of services.

From inadequate supervision to sexual abuse, each allegation represents a community member who is concerned enough about the safety of a child to make a call seeking help. The prevention of child abuse is everyone’s responsibility. Individuals and groups are encouraged to learn how to prevent abuse and respond when concerned about the safety of a child. Read about potential signs of abuse and learn about the following trainings at alexandriava.gov/ChildAbuse.

  • Responding Responsibly to Child Abuse and Neglect
  • Darkness 2 Light’s Bystanders Protecting Children from Boundary Violations and Sexual Abuse
  • Darkness 2 Light’s Stewards of Children®

Also during April, visit the Pinwheel Garden in Charles Hill Park, 300 East Oxford Avenue. Planted on April 1 during a ceremony with Mayor Justin Wilson, the pinwheels represent the joys of childhood that we wish for all children, and they are the national symbol for child abuse prevention.

The Pinwheel Garden was sponsored by Alexandria Celebrates Women. The trainings are sponsored by the Center for Alexandria’s Children (CAC), the Department of Community and Human Services, and SCAN of Northern Virginia.

For inquiries from the news media about child abuse prevention, contact Child Protective Services Team Leader Doug Brown at doug.brown@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.5767.

For reasonable disability accommodation, call 703.746.5999, Virginia Relay 711.

# # #

This news release is available at: alexandriava.gov/go/3540.

