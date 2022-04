One of the hardest things I've dealt with in the past few years has been losing my dad. He was young -- 69 years old and went in for corrective back surgery to deal with unbearable daily back pain from a botched procedure a decade earlier. Living on pain meds ... hunched over and suffering with extreme vertigo -- barely able to stand up and walk for five minutes -- is no way to live. This was his shot at a return to a quality of life he used to know. The surgery was actually a huge success, and I saw him stand up straight for the first time in years. But shortly after recovering and relocating to the physical therapy unit of the hospital, he caught a common virus. His body was weak from all the trauma and not able to fight off whatever was attacking his system, and he died the next day. I've been reeling and reflecting on his life and death ever since.

