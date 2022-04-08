ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Top 10 Best Selling Flavors of Blue Bell Ice Cream in Midland/Odessa

By Kevin Chase
KBAT 99.9
KBAT 99.9
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summer is upon us and that means it is time for ice cream, of course, the favorite ice cream in Texas is Blue Bell, and here are the 10 best sellers in the Midland/Odessa area. Homemade Vanilla - You can't go wrong with Homemade Vanilla, it's a classic and...

kbat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

A Popular Trader Joe's Ice Cream Flavor Is Back And Shoppers Are Thrilled

Spring is officially here, which means warm weather and longer days are finally on the horizon. But this time of year doesn't just mean the return of pleasant weather — it also means the return of many of our favorite warm weather treats. And the number one treat that most people can't wait to enjoy? Ice cream. According to a survey conducted by Harris Poll in 2015, ice cream is the nation's favorite summer food, with two out of three Americans ranking it higher than other classic summer foods like burgers and pie (via PR Newswire).
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Simplemost

Ice Cream Sandwich Cake Will Be Your Go-To No-Bake Dessert This Summer

If you’ve ever finished an ice-cream sandwich and realized it was simply not enough, we have discovered the dessert of your dreams: ice-cream sandwich cake! Ice-cream sandwich cake combines layers of ice-cream sandwiches with hot fudge, caramel sauce, whipped cream and your choice of toppings (may we recommend chocolate chips or sprinkles?).
FOOD & DRINKS
The US Sun

What are the Taco Bell Freeze flavors?

FAMED Mexican-style fast food joint Taco Bell has announced an additional Freeze flavor just in time for the warmer seasons. In honor of the spring equinox, two new cherry-based flavors have hit stores. What are the Taco Bell Freeze flavors?. In March 2022, Taco Bell added two new Freeze flavors...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland, TX
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Midland, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Midland, TX
Midland, TX
Food & Drinks
recipesgram.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Bell Ice Cream#Vanilla Ice Cream#Chocolate Chips#Food Drink#Cookies N#Pecans#Dutch
30Seconds

Easy Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Bars Recipe: 4-Ingredient Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars Recipe Will Blow Your Mind

These delicious chocolate chip peanut butter bars will blow your mind. Just four ingredients? In the oven in less than 10 minutes? Yes, it's true!. This simple dessert recipe for chocolate chip peanut butter squares is the ultimate easy cookie bar and a favorite from the iconic Pillsbury Bake-Off. Try them once and you'll be hooked. These cookies are so good!
RECIPES
The Kitchn

I Tried 4 Popular Coffee Cake Recipes and the Winner Is Buttery, Cinnamony Perfection

When I was growing up, my mother would often make a coffee cake when we were expecting guests, and anyone with a sweet tooth could simply open up the cake tin and have a piece. It’s the perfect sweet treat to have on hand. It makes a lovely breakfast or brunch dish, or a satisfying evening dessert, and it’s obviously great with coffee and tea any time of the day. Truly a cake for all reasons and seasons.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thecountrycook.net

Southern Buttermilk Biscuits

This recipe for old-fashioned Southern Buttermilk Biscuits are the best! They come out so thick and fluffy and melt in your mouth!. Being from the south, we pretty much always have biscuits at every dinner. You just cannot go wrong with these easy and delicious Southern Buttermilk Biscuits. They take minimal ingredients and just a little arm work to throw them together. It is so easy to master biscuit making with just a few steps. I don't know a single person who doesn't love these biscuits. So if you are looking for that perfect biscuit recipe, then you have to make this Southern Buttermilk Biscuit recipe.
RECIPES
KBAT 99.9

An Open Letter To People Who Put Ketchup On Tamales

What is it with ketchup? Why do people do silly things with it that are absolutely disgusting-like putting it on scrambled eggs?! Oh, the horror! I'm from Chicago, but I'm not a hot dog snob-therefore I don't care if anyone puts ketchup on a hot dog. However, if you're planning a trip to the Windy City, stay away from that when you're out somewhere and try a Chicago Dog. They'll look at you like you've just escaped from prison, and you're on the run if they see you do it. You're welcome for the heads-up. It's also fine for burgers, french fries, and even brats if you wanna take it that far. But on TAMALES??!! NO SIR. I don't even care if it's the spicy ketchup from Whataburger. Keep it away from my tamales!
MIDLAND, TX
Wide Open Eats

The Definitive Ranking of Aplenty Ice Cream Flavors

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Eats are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. I'm sorry, but I am definitely that person that says, "I need something sweet" two minutes after finishing dinner. I have a major sweet tooth, and ice cream always satisfies my cravings. I'm a Blue Bell and H-E-B girl at heart, but I've used Amazon Fresh a lot recently, leaving me with various options I haven't tried yet, which led me to Aplenty Ice Cream.
FOOD & DRINKS
Myhighplains.com

Blue Bell Showcases New Peachy Peach Flavor

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Blue Bell is celebrating Spring with a new flavor. This ice cream is a peach ice cream with chunks of sweetened peaches. You may remember this flavor from 2012 when they launched it but only in the 3-gallon size. As of now it hasn’t been available at grocery stores.
AMARILLO, TX
ComicBook

Baskin-Robbins Introduces Candy Bar Inspired Ice Cream Flavor, Brings Back Easter Favorite for April

April is finally here and that means it's time for new spring treats. For Baskin-Robbins, it means a brand-new flavor of the month and this time, they're taking their inspiration from candy bars with the new Totally Unwrapped. The new flavor, which is available now and through the month of April, is a take on the classic candy bar and is described as being loaded with layers of fudge covered pretzels, fudge and caramel covered peanuts and caramel swirled through peanut butter and chocolate ice creams.
FOOD & DRINKS
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kbat.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy