Carrie Underwood has some new music coming SOON. And by soon, I mean this Friday. She posted a cryptic photo on Instagram earlier today with text that reads:. There plenty of fan guesses in the comments section, and a few people threw out the idea of a My Savior deluxe edition, but just based on what I can gather from the short clip she posted, it doesn’t really seem like that’s the direction she’s going with this announcement.

MUSIC ・ 28 DAYS AGO