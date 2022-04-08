Q&A: Julius Erving on why Ja Morant will be a Hall of Famer, his Coke Zero ad with Joel Embiid, and more

There are few people on the planet who mean more to the game of basketball than Julius “Dr. J” Erving, who led the Sixers to a championship in 1983 and was NBA MVP in 1981.

Erving was recently named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. Erving made a massive impact on how the sport was played on the court, especially because his high-flying athleticism inspired the next generation of stars.

His influence off the court was just as important. His career path played a pivotal role in helping merge the ABA and the NBA, and his success after leaving college early bolstered the argument that young players should not be required to play four years in the NCAA before they could turn pro.

Additionally, by signing endorsement deals with the likes of Converse and Coca-Cola, he paved the way for how modern NBA stars market themselves to earn additional revenue.

Erving, who purchased a Coca-Cola bottling firm in 1985, recently starred in a commercial for the beverage company. He caught up with For The Win to discuss the experience, and he also shared some of his other thoughts about the NBA, college basketball, and the award that bears his name.

As you watch this season, are there any teams or players catching your attention?

ERVING: Yeah, Memphis, man. I think Ja Morant is going to be a future Hall of Famer. He can easily be a Hall of Famer and maybe even an MVP. I think he’s in the discussion already. You have Nikola Jokic. You’ve got Joel in there. Luka Doncic. You have Giannis. You have Ja. Those are my top five guys right now in terms of the things required to be an MVP. Steph Curry was there before he got hurt. Then there is Devin Booker. Don’t forget Devin Booker! Don’t sleep on him because his team has the best record in the league, and part of the criteria is team success.

What are your thoughts on Joel Embiid’s development as a player?

ERVING: I love Joel and I love watching him become the player he has become. Moses Malone was a finished product two months into his pro career. It’s taken Joel a little longer but he’s going down that same path where he has just become that dominant force. He has added a touch of finesse to it, too. Because he shoots 3-pointers and he shoots turnaround jumpers on the baseline. He’s put himself in a position where he is unstoppable unless you send a second or third player over. But he is smart enough to give up the ball then.

You recently starred alongside Embiid in a Coca-Cola commercial. What were your takeaways from that experience?

ERVING: He was in Philly and I was in Atlanta. But having my voice associated with that commercial was really special. It’s a big plus. I was happy to get the call and to respond to it and to pull it off the way that we did. I spent three hours in the studio just trying to get it right. I put a bit of Morgan Freeman in there, and mixed it with Julius Erving. I wanted to have it feel as though we were getting in his head and we were having an impact on his decision making and to get Coke Zero. I would definitely want to do more voiceover work.

You were a Coca-Cola shareholder and owned a bottling plant franchise. That wasn’t common for basketball players in the 1980s. How did that begin?

ERVING: Not just basketball players but athletes, period. The doors weren’t open, particularly for black athletes. But I was very fortunate to meet an individual named J. Bruce Llewellyn, a New York businessman who owned the Fedco grocery stores. It was a multi-million dollar business at a time when you didn’t see a lot of minorities be successful like that. In the 1980s, he invited me to be a part of an acquisition of a bottling franchise, which covered Philadelphia and New Jersey and Delaware. We held on to it until around 2005, then we sold it back to Coca-Cola, so that was a win. That lasted longer than my career because my career was only sixteen years and this was longer.

How do you think your business acumen influenced the next generation of basketball players?

ERVING: If you watch Michael Jordan’s documentary, they talk about talking to Converse. He and his dad went to visit. They decided to go with NIKE. A lot of that was because myself, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson were doing Converse and he wanted to do his own thing, which he did, to the nth degree. [Laughs] But I think right now, it feels like athletes are in 50 percent of the endorsements you see. In actuality, it’s so much smaller. But these people are larger than life. When you see Shaq, he’s everywhere! And he’s bigger than life because that’s one thing athletics gives to you. If you can capitalize on it, so be it.

How much do you think the name-image-likeness policy change will help younger athletes?

ERVING: I think it’s a win all the way around. I think the companies are going to benefit, the products are going to benefit, the kids are going to benefit — and justifiably so. It’s like the United States is getting ready to catch up with the rest of the world because kids in China and Europe and South America have been professionals since they were 12 or 13 or 14 years old. So for us to limit our youngsters from becoming professionals until they were 18 or older, sometimes 21 or older, was a travesty. The Olympic competitors from around the world are pros for most of their lives. We’re just catching up in that regard.

I’m not saying everybody is ready, though. I know when I was in high school, I wasn’t ready! I was 6-foot, 163 pounds. I grew a few inches and I gained 30 pounds in college. Suddenly, I’m 21 years old and now I’m 6-foot-6 and 195 pounds. There were people who were better than I was at 16, but they peaked. I don’t think I peaked until I was in my mid-20s.

I was listening to Jackie MacMullan’s podcast and she said your college team was issued technicals for dunking in the layup line. Can you tell me more?

ERVING: So it was 1970 and I was a sophomore in college. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was a senior at UCLA. The NCAA took the dunk shot out of the game. It’s not that he was dunking the ball all of the time. But they said it was a safety factor and backboards were being shattered and it’s a distraction and it causes delays. So the dunk shot was taken out of the game. But it was allowed in practice and warmups.

Then, junior year, it wasn’t even allowed in warmups. But if you got to warmups before the officials came out, then you could dunk the ball. That’s where my warmup dunks came from, even though it was against the rules. When the officials came out, our coach would have to scramble and say: “Alright! Alright! No more dunking!” I really liked to warm up by dunking and experimenting and it was a part of my game. But it got taken out of my game when I was in college. So I had a lot of them saved up once I became a pro. [Laughs]

It absolutely did help round out my game, though. I had more finesse around the basket, catching alley-oops and finger rolling and doing some things above the rim without slamming the ball. I probably saved some wear and tear on my wrists, which long-term helps. There are a lot of guys whose careers get ended by wrist injuries after hitting the backboard or the floor.

Speaking of college, now that it’s been a few years, what are your impressions of the Julius Erving Award?

ERVING: When I look back, the guys who won, like Mikal Bridges, were all good draft picks. This year’s kid was Wendell Moore from Duke. I get a crash course in college ball from seeing those candidates and I get to vote, alongside Roy Williams and Jamal Wilkes and a lot of my friends from basketball are a part of that panel. We always come up with a guy who has done well and who has an upside.

What are some of the elements that you think go into a successful NBA draft pick?

ERVING: So much analytics goes into it now. But the most important thing is that you have to have an NBA skill. That means there is one thing about your game that is truly solid and bona fide. It can be your jump shot, it can be defensive prowess, it could be rebounding prowess. It starts the conversation. Then, you break the individual down in terms of his character and his potential. Honestly, potential weighs in a lot heavier than it used to. Before, you used to have the stats to support being in the conversation. Now, they’re able to analyze a guy, and based on his potential, he can get in that draft and turn out alright.

While I have you, HBO’s ‘Winning Time’ is about a season in which you made the NBA Finals. Have you watched it?

ERVING: I’ve been hearing about it! I’m going to wait until after the playoffs to watch it. I’m going to concentrate on the real deal and what’s happening now as opposed to turning the clock back and hearing about the Jerry Buss story or hearing about the Lakers. [Laughs] That’s going to be an offseason endeavor for me.