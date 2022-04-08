ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Anthony Edwards tried his hardest to get 50 points but the Basketball Gods just refused to let him

By Mike D. Sykes, II
 2 days ago
NBA players like to play it cool sometimes and tell you they don’t care about stats and they just want to win.

Listen. That is not true. I don’t care what they say. They do care about their stats. Do those stats come over the win? Of course not. But they absolutely care about stats. It’s why Kevin Durant doesn’t shoot halfcourt heaves and why LeBron James is averaging 30 in a losing season trying to chase Kareem.

Stats matter, man. They are benchmarks. That’s why when Anthony Edwards was absolutely gunning for 50 points in Thursday’s Timberwolves game against the Spurs, I couldn’t blame him! If I’m being real I’d probably do it, too.

The Basketball Gods were hating on our guy, though. He just missed it.

He started getting the threes UP

After hitting two free throws with about a minute and a half left in the game, Edwards had 47 points. He then decided it was time. Time to get 50.

So he shot every 3-pointer he could possibly shoot with a 9 point lead.

That man tried his hardest but, in the end, he closed the game with 49 points.

He knew what he was doing, too

After the game, Edwards let us know he was going for 50. And I appreciate his honestly. I’m only disappointed in the Basketball Gods for hating so much.

He ended the game with 49 points.

“I was trying my best to get 50. Couldn’t do it. I missed a free throw. Shot 5 threes in a row, missed them. Two of them looked like they was going in. It’s all good man. Came out with the win — that’s all that matters.”

This dude is an absolute gem, man. Some fans were salty, but a lot of people defended this. As they should. It’s 50 points! That’s a big deal. Anyone would go for that.

The game was basically in hand. The Spurs cut it close, sure. But the Wolves won. And they’re making the playoffs, too. This isn’t some move to pad stats in a failed season. Let Edwards have that moment, man.

This is fun and that’s what basketball is all about. Lets just hope the Basketball Gods see it that way the next time he gets to 47.

