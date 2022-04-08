ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA ref confuses Karl-Anthony Towns for comedian Katt Williams, who is not a singer

By Bryan Kalbrosky
 2 days ago
I’m just going to go ahead and get right into it. Katt Williams is not a singer.

The Emmy-winning actor is a wildly famous comedian who also happens to have one of the most recognizable voices I’ve ever heard in my entire life. I have seen him dance and I have seen him direct a choir, but I’ve never heard his singing voice.

I’m surprised I needed to even mention that at all on a sports blog, but here we are.

Also, while I’m here, Katt Williams was not the winner of the NBA’s three-point contest this season, either. That was actually former No. 1 overall pick Karl-Anthony Towns, who is often called KAT.

Now that we have addressed all of that, you can understand the absurdity of the clip embedded above.

The game’s referee, Marc Davis, was issuing a technical foul to Towns during the first quarter of the game against the Timberwolves. In the announcement, Davis somehow confused Towns with the iconic comedian.

In fairness to Davis, it’s a long season. He has spent more than 20 years as an NBA ref, and the days probably start to blend together at the season’s end. I totally understand how you can mix up the 5-foot-5 comedian and the 6-foot-11 big man.

Plus, if you’re anything like me, you’re now imagining a world in which KAT does stand-up comedy. So for that, Davis, I have to thank you for the laugh.

Spurs play-by-play announcer Bill Land correctly called out Davis for the mix-up of Towns and Williams. That’s a broadcaster’s job and he nailed it.

But shame on lead analyst Sean Elliott, an NBA champion and two-time NBA All-Star, for mistakenly calling for calling Williams a singer.

Do I wish Williams was a singer? Yeah, that would be super interesting. That, however, isn’t his medium and now we have to live in a world where it only exists in our imagination.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

