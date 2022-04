BOSTON – Carter Mazur’s grandfather attended nearly every one of his hockey games growing up in Jackson. His grandfather wasn’t able to attend Saturday’s NCAA national championship after testing positive for COVID-19 just before the Frozen Four, but Mazur was still able to include him in the postgame celebration after his Denver University scored five unanswered in the third period for a 5-1 victory over Minnesota State on Saturday at TD Garden in Boston.

