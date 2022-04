There will actually be some races of concern for Livingston County voters when they make their choices for various offices in the primary election on June 28. The main race is up to the voter to decide, but the most high-profile position that is being contested is for Livingston County sheriff, where Ryan Bohm and Tom Vagasky are vying for the position vacated with the recent retirement of Sheriff Tony Childress.

