Search called-off without arrest for person who ran after attempted traffic stop in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — UPDATE @ 12:10 p.m.:

Huber Heights police have ended their search without an arrest for a person who ran from an attempted traffic stop on Powell Road Friday morning.

Police searched for over two hours in the area of Powell and Endicott roads after the initial incident started around 9:30 a.m.

A Huber Heights officer attempted to stop a truck on Powell Road moments before it crashed into a creek bed, a Huber Heights police spokesperson told News Center 7.

The driver of the truck ran from the scene and prompted a large search involving several officers and other resources. Officers searched with a K-9 officer, drone, and other off-road equipment for the driver, the spokesperson said. Police called off the search shortly after noon without locating the driver who ran.

The truck the suspect was driving moments before the crash was found to be reported as stolen out of Dayton, the spokesperson said.

Police are continuing their investigation to identify and locate the suspected driver, the spokesperson said.

