ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huber Heights, OH

Search called-off without arrest for person who ran after attempted traffic stop in Huber Heights

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBVsS_0f3U3WyE00
Police still investigating Huber Heights child's death

HUBER HEIGHTS — UPDATE @ 12:10 p.m.:

Huber Heights police have ended their search without an arrest for a person who ran from an attempted traffic stop on Powell Road Friday morning.

>>Local entrepreneur Larry Connor takes-off on private flight to ISS

Police searched for over two hours in the area of Powell and Endicott roads after the initial incident started around 9:30 a.m.

A Huber Heights officer attempted to stop a truck on Powell Road moments before it crashed into a creek bed, a Huber Heights police spokesperson told News Center 7.

The driver of the truck ran from the scene and prompted a large search involving several officers and other resources. Officers searched with a K-9 officer, drone, and other off-road equipment for the driver, the spokesperson said. Police called off the search shortly after noon without locating the driver who ran.

The truck the suspect was driving moments before the crash was found to be reported as stolen out of Dayton, the spokesperson said.

Police are continuing their investigation to identify and locate the suspected driver, the spokesperson said.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huber Heights, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Huber Heights, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iss Police#News Center 7#Cox Media Group
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WDTN

Woman who dropped off baby at Dayton hospital ID’d

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — UPDATE: The Dayton Police Department has identified the woman who’s believed to have left a baby at Dayton Children’s Hospital on Thursday. ORIGINAL: The Dayton Police Department is looking for a woman suspected of dropping off a baby at the hospital and leaving.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC4 Columbus

Butler sheriff: Man arrested with drugs, pickle

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested Sunday after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said marijuana was found inside the vehicle during a traffic stop. Antonio Stanley, 31, of Cincinnati, was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 1:30 p.m., […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Wife of cheese magnate arrested for DUI after 125mph Maserati crash

The wife of a cheese company CEO has been charged with a DUI after allegedly causing a 125mph crash in her Maserati that left three people injured.Lori Rossi Gallo, 46, was arraigned on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the felonies of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and driving with a .08 per cent blood alcohol content causing injury, the Merced Sun-Star reported. She’s married to Michael Gallo, the CEO and co-owner of Joseph Gallo Farms in Merced County, east of San Jose, California. Police say that Ms Gallo was driving 125mph in her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
67K+
Followers
96K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy