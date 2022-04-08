ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

Big Gift, Bright Future for Summit County's Habitat for Humanity Featured

By Jeanne Destro
wakr.net
 2 days ago

Habitat for Humanity of Summit County just got a huge donation from philanthropist, novelist, and...

wakr.net

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Habitat for Humanity to dedicate 120th house

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County will dedicate its 120th house next week with the house’s future owners, the Moore family. According to Habitat, Kenny and Takeyra Moore have always dreamed of owning their own home, describing it as “a gem that we can pass on to our family.” They have […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Cape Gazette

Sussex Habitat for Humanity receives $3.5M gift

Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, along with Habitat for Humanity International and 83 U.S. Habitat-affiliate organizations, recently received $436 million in unrestricted giving from American author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Of that, the Sussex chapter received $3.5 million. This transformational donation will substantially help further Habitat’s vision of a world where everyone has equitable access to a safe, decent and affordable place to call home.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMBF

Habitat for Humanity Georgetown County to receive ‘transformative gift’ from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/AP) – The Habitat for Humanity Georgetown County has received a transformational gift from billionaire philanthropist, MacKenzie Scott. Scott has donated $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International and 84 of its U.S. affiliates – the largest publicly disclosed donation from the billionaire philanthropist since she pledged in 2019 to give away the majority of her wealth.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Akron, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
Summit County, OH
Society
City
Akron, OH
Summit County, OH
Government
Akron, OH
Government
County
Summit County, OH
WSYX ABC6

Gov. DeWine signs executive order to quickly, efficiently distribute COVID relief funds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order Friday authorizing emergency rules to quickly and efficiently distribute COVID-19 relief funds to hospice providers, nursing facilities, and intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Signed Executive Order by WSYX/WTTE on Scribd. The executive order will...
OHIO STATE
AOL Corp

Rental assistance is becoming a bigger necessity as rents rapidly rise

While federal rental assistance did a good job last year targeting many of the most vulnerable renters, more work needs to be done as rents quickly rise and federal aid runs out. Approximately 80% of the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program was delivered to very low-income households, which consisted of...
HOUSE RENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Robb Report

The Ex-CEO of Levi Strauss Just Listed His Northern California Horse Ranch for $25 Million

Click here to read the full article. All you’ll need to bring to this ranch is your trusty pair of Levi’s. Former Levi Strauss & Co. CEO Bob Haas, the great-great-grandnephew of the company’s founder, Levi Strauss, recently listed his 4,000-acre ranch for $25 million.  Known as Willow Creek Ranch, the property is located in McCloud, California, 230 miles north of Sacramento and next to Mount Shasta. The property includes 3,000 acres of forested land, a creek that trickles three miles through the grounds and a private, five-acre lake that can accommodate water sports and boating. The emphasis is on pristine nature...
SACRAMENTO, CA
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Charity#Big Gift
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Charities
The Bergen Record

Paterson chapter receives $4.5M from MacKenzie Scott gift to Habitat for Humanity

PATERSON — A massive donation from one of the country's most prominent philanthropists will help Paterson Habitat for Humanity expedite work on its next group of new affordable homes, the nonprofit group announced. Paterson Habitat will be getting $4.5 million from a $436 million donation made to Habitat’s International office by billionaire MacKenzie...
PATERSON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy