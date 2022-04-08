ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Whole Foods Salad Dressing Recalled in Several States

By Allison Schonter
Popculture
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore you enjoy your next salad, you may want to do a quick double-check, because a popular salad dressing sold at Whole Foods is at the center of a new recall spanning multiple states. Van Law Food Products Inc. of Fullerton, California on April 6 issued a voluntary recall of Whole...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Bagel Recall Issued Nationwide

One lot of Bantam Bagels is being recalled due to an undeclared allergen issue. According to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the wrong product was accidentally placed into cartons or Bantam Classic Bagels. The replacement contains eggs, which can lead to severe allergies for some people.
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

Cheese recalled because of link to Listeria infections

A type of cheese linked to two cases of listeriosis has been recalled in New Zealand. Officials said there have been two reports of illness which could be associated with the product but a concrete link has not been confirmed. Gopals Sweets and Snacks recalled all batches and dates of...
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Rhode Island State
BGR.com

This dollar store recalled every single product because of a massive rodent infestation

Family Dollar announced a massive recall a few weeks ago, stopping sales of many products in its stores after discovering an enormous rodent infestation at a distribution center. The recall was so significant that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted a separate warning to inform customers about the significant recall action. A couple of weeks later, Dollar Tree issued its own recall for every single Family Dollar product it sells.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WMAZ

2nd pancake and waffle mix recall in 2 days. This one is nationwide.

A nationwide recall has been issued for pancake mix sold at Walmart due to possible contamination of foreign matter. It comes one day after a similar, more limited recall for pancake mix. Continental Mills issued a recall for one lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, the company...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Fruit Recall Issued Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

If you recently bought fruit packages with cantaloupe, you might want to check the label before eating. Earlier this week, Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. recalled some of its packaged cantaloupes because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled products were sent to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

This McDonald's Food Is Actually Free, According To A Former Worker

After the rise of COVID-19, the fast food industry saw a surge in prices on account of several factors such as labor costs and an increase in the prices of ingredients including eggs, meat, fish, poultry, and more. According to Business Insider, several fast food chains were affected such as Chipotle, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and The Cheesecake Factory among others. McDonald's saw an 8% increase in its prices and customers took to social media to complain about the fact that fast food eateries are a lot more pricey than they used to be.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Allergy#Food Allergies#Allergy Symptoms#Food Drink#Whole Foods Market 365#Organic#Soy And Wheat Allergen#Van Law Food Product#Upc#The Mayo Clinic
Thrillist

There's a Nationwide Recall on 1,855 Cases of These Cheesy Snack Crackers

B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of its Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers after a product mixup. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated after B&G Foods found that a limited number of cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers which contain egg and milk allergens not declared on the box label. So for those with severe milk or egg allergies, the product mixup could pose a life-threatening health risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Vice

Superbug-Infected Chicken Is Being Sold All Over the US

This story was reported in collaboration with The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, an independent not-for-profit news organization based in London. Joanne Canda-Alvarez found her 9-year-old son splayed out on his bedroom floor, unable to move and foaming at the mouth. The day before, Jayven had been playing golf with his family. Now he was completely paralysed by the sudden onset of a rare autoimmune disease that doctors linked to campylobacter, a bacteria mainly found in poultry products.
AGRICULTURE
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Eggs—It Causes Indigestion!

Eggs, as you may very well know, are one of the most versatile foods out there with a wide array of health benefits due to protein and vitamin contents. One common mistake many of us make, health experts explain, involves adding fattening or high-calorie ingredients to our eggs for flavor, which we might end up regretting later if we frequently suffer from indigestion. We checked in with nutritionists and asked which ingredient, in their opinion, is the worst for causing indigestion and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Alisha Temples, MS, CNS, LDN, licensed nutritionist, Lisa Jacobsen, FDN-P, FNLP, functional nutrition practitioner, and Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert.
NUTRITION
beckershospitalreview.com

9 recent drug recalls

Here are nine recalls drug companies issued in March, as listed by the FDA. Teva Pharmaceuticals on March 29 recalled one lot of its idarubicin hydrochloride injection, a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia, due to the presence of particulate matter. Plastikon Healthcare on March 24 recalled three drug products —...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Soda You Should Never Be Drinking Again

The Standard American Diet is incredibly high in sugar—even the foods that aren’t characteristically sweet, like condiments and pre-packaged dinners, are often packed with added sugar. However, having excess sugar in your diet can raise your risk of everything from heart disease to diabetes to mood disorders. One place where we get lots of added sugar that we may not think about is beverages, especially soda. Being mindful of how much soda you drink alone can drastically lower your sugar intake. But are all sodas created equal? We asked health experts their take on what sodas you should be avoiding at all costs, and if there are some that are safer to drink than others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Click2Houston.com

Pfizer recalls blood pressure drugs due to a potential carcinogen

Pfizer Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its blood pressure drugs due to excess levels of potentially cancer-causing impurities. NPR reports the company warned consumers on Monday of several tainted lots of Accuretic and two other versions of the drug — quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets. In a news...
INDUSTRY
WUSA9

Here's who Dr. Fauci thinks will need a 4th COVID vaccine dose in the immediate future

WASHINGTON — As a new variant makes its way across the United States, many are wondering if everyone will need a fourth COVID vaccine dose to protect themselves. WUSA9 took those questions to President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. John O'Horo, and Executive Director of Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, Dr. William Moss.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IFLScience

Wet Wipes May Be Behind A Disease Outbreak That's Hit Over 200 People

Wet wipes are the prime suspect in an unusual disease outbreak sweeping across hospitals in Norway. At least 239 people in 33 hospitals across Norway have fallen sick after being infected with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The outbreak was first reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy