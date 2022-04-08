ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

Massachusetts State Police respond to courthouse shooting, one dead

By Michael Silvia
newbedfordguide.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Earlier yesterday afternoon, shortly after 4:30pm, our members from State Police Medford as well as K-9 Units responded to the Cambridge District Courthouse located on Mystic Valley Parkway in Medford...

www.newbedfordguide.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Police In Massachusetts Search For Missing 15-Year-Old

Police in Massachusetts have asked the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. The Carlisle Police Department in Middlesex County reported that Eloa de Oliveira was last seen at Concord-Carlisle High School in Concord at about 1:40 p.m. on Friday, March 18. Eloa was last seen wearing black pants,...
Seacoast Current

Warning: A Baby Was Nearly Hit by Teens Shooting Strangers With Pellet Guns in Massachusetts

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Seriously, just stop it! I don't know why I'm shocked by anything anymore, to be honest. But here we go again, with another dangerous TikTok challenge that's sweeping not just the country but the world, and it has now hit suburban Boston. The photos and video in this article show what's been going on in other parts of the country, and it's distressing.
CONCORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medford, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Medford, MA
City
Cambridge, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Cambridge, MA
Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

11 Massachusetts State Troopers, 1 Sergeant Fired For Not Getting COVID Vaccine

BOSTON (CBS) — 11 Massachusetts State troopers and one sergeant were fired Friday for refusing to get the COVID vaccine. All 12 are now considered “dishonorably discharged.” The troopers were first put out on administrative leave, but still did not get the shot. Later Friday afternoon, the State Police put out the orders, terminating the troopers. Some of the troopers had more than 10 years on the job. I-Team sources say the sergeant that was fired was with the K-9 unit and had their dog taken away last fall. Another trooper, a woman whose dad was also a trooper and was killed...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#State Police Medford#The Second Party#Crime Scene
MassLive.com

Hours after son is fatally stabbed, Fitchburg mother dies of cancer; daughter starts fundraiser to raise money for funeral expenses

Hours after Martha Morillo’s 18-year-old son Gadiel Maria was stabbed and died in the hospital on Saturday, March 19, she died in hospice care. The 54-year-old mother of five had breast, bone and liver cancer and died, hours after her son was pronounced dead in the hospital, according to a fundraiser set up by Janiela Maria, the daughter of Morillo and sister to Gadiel Maria.
FITCHBURG, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Miami Herald

Teacher and student shot after gunman opens fire outside school in Boston, cops say

A gunman who opened fire outside a Massachusetts school, shooting a teacher and student, is on the loose, according to Boston police. Police said the shooting happened Tuesday, March 15, in the TechBoston Academy parking lot as the teacher and student were getting ready for a school event around 5:40 p.m., according to a news conference. The unidentified suspect fled the scene and no potential motives were specified.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Boston

Flight Attendants Found Renting Illegal Apartment In East Boston Garage For Years

EAST BOSTON (CBS) – Airline employees were found renting an illegal apartment in East Boston. Boston Inspectional Services say 12 people, all flight attendants, were living in the property on Geneva Street during their layovers. “From my understanding they’ve been operating for about 10 years there, so they went under the radar for quite a while,” said Flavio Daveiga of Boston Inspectional Services. “They’re just using it as a resting point like refresh and then continuing on to their trips or their commute back to their home base.” Beds found in illegal apartment on Geneva Street in East Boston (Image credit Boston Inspectional Services) The building was a garage converted into an apartment. After receiving a complaint Tuesday, investigators found several violations inside, including illegal construction, missing smoke detectors and hazardous materials. It is believed the people staying there paid $300 a month. Inspectional Services says it was actually a tenant living at the apartment who called to report the problems inside. The property was deemed unfit so everyone staying there has been asked to leave. The landlord will now have to file permits with the city to make it a livable space before anyone’s allowed to move back in.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy