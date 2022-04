Even when Phil Foden isn't in the starting XI, he seems to find a way to show his manager that he should be. The 21-year-old is having a great season at the Etihad - there is no doubt about that - but Pep Guardiola likes to keep him on his toes. Two of his last three games for Manchester City have seen him come on from the bench - and in both of those matches he provided either a goal or an assist.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO