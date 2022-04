The Billingham Eventer MKII has a hand-crafted, heritage look that’s just beautiful to look at and beautifully put together too. It’s tall, briefcase style dimensions make it easy to carry and pack away, but while it does allow for longer lenses it means you’ll probably have to double-stack a lot of your kit. Despite its many clever design touches, the Eventer MKII lacks smaller compartments and pockets for cables, cards and batteries, and it’s a little narrow for a pro DSLR or a camera with a grip fitted. And then, of course, there’s the price.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO