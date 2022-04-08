ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved As the World Turns Vet Kathryn Hays Dead at 87: ‘This Is a Huge Loss’

By Curtis Harding
SheKnows
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the actress’ passing, it feels like the end of an era. It’s with heavy hearts that we have to break the news that Kathryn Hays, who played our beloved Kim Hughes for 38 years on As the World Turns, has died. The actress was 87 when she passed away on...

soaps.sheknows.com

Comments / 26

Michael Leftwich
3d ago

I have a western with her and Clint Walker in it. Not sure when it was made though. Early '70's i think. Its title was "YUMA".

Reply
9
Jacqueline S Gattison
3d ago

I remember her playing Kim on ATWT she was a beautiful woman n classy seen her n a FEW westerns..REST N. PEACE

Reply
11
donna harmon
3d ago

So very sorry to her family and friends. She was always a classy actress! Loved to watch her on the daytime and loved Yuma as well.🙏🙏🙏⚘️

Reply
4
